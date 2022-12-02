Granite Harbour on BBC One: Who plays DCI Cora Macmillan? Was Dawn Steele in Monarch of the Glen?

Dawn Steele stars as DCI Cora Macmillan in the cast of Granite Harbour, but how do you recognise the actress?

The new BBC crime drama follows Commonwealth immigrant Lance Corporal Davis Lindo after he finishes his term with the Royal Military Police.

With dreams of joining New Scotland Yard, he begins his police training in Aberdeen, a world away from what he’s used to.

Dawn Steele plays Lindo’s new boss DCI Cora Macmillan, but how do you recognise the actress?

Where is she from, and who is she married to?

Here’s everything you need to know about Granite Harbour star Dawn Steele.

Dawn Steele as DCI Cora Macmillan in Granite Harbour (Credit: BBC)

Who plays DCI Cora Macmillan in Granite Harbour?

Dawn Steele portrays DCI Cora Macmillan in Granite Harbour.

Cora is Lindo’s new boss in the Aberdeen police, and she is willing to give the young corporal a chance as he gets used to life in Aberdeen.

But will her patience wear thin as Lindo struggles to follow protocol in his new life in Scotland?

Was Dawn Steele in Monarch of the Glen?

Dawn Steele is probably best known for her role in Monarch of the Glen.

She played Lexie McTavish in the BBC drama, which followed restauranter Archie MacDonald (Alastair Mackenzie) returning to his childhood home in Scotland.

Lexie was the feisty housekeeper on Archie’s estate, Glenbogle, and there was clear chemistry between Lexie and Archie from the start.

After a lot of will they/won’t they anticipation, Archie finally confessed his feelings for Lexie in series 3.

They eventually became engaged, and their subsequent marriage meant she became Lexie MacDonald, the new Lady of Glenbogle.

The couple moved to New Zealand at the end of series 5, and Lexie made a couple of appearances in series 6 but did not return for the end of the show.

She told IanWatsonUK the real reason she departed the show, saying: “I felt I’d done enough of Monarch. Storyline-wise, we’d done it all.

“I’d been married, I was a laird, and where else could you go with it?

“It is Sunday night, nice comfort viewing. I wanted to stretch myself and do something to a completely different audience.”

Dawn Steele played Ange Goddard in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

What else has Dawn Steele been in?

Dawn Steele made her debut acting role in 1999 when she guest-starred in the series Highlander: The Raven.

Her first big role was in Tinsel Town. She starred as Teresa in the BAFTA-winning drama set in Glasgow’s club scene.

After leaving Monarch of the Glen, she starred in Sea of Souls as Justine McManus.

The fantasy series also starred Shetland favourite Bill Paterson.

You might also recognise her as vet Alice Collins-Trevanion from ITV‘s Wild at Heart. She played Danny Trevanion’s love interest from 2009 until 2013.

In 2016, she joined the cast of the Scottish soap River City as Annie. She played the wife of AJ Jandhu, before a dramatic affair saw her leave him for Alex McAllister.

She told the DailyRecord: “River City, weirdly, feels like a normal job. I’ve got a car parking space. You’re in a studio that’s like an office and you have a canteen and a dressing room.”

She later decided to leave River City due to the commute from her home in Kent to Scotland to film the series.

After her River City exit, she joined the cast of Holby City.

She played general surgeon Ange Goddard for 128 episodes before the show ended earlier this year.

Other Dawn Steele roles include Catherine McAulay in Liar, Mary in The Key, and Laura Bonney in Snoddy.

Film roles have included Jan in Gregory’s Two Girls, Tina in Marionette, and Amy Conroy in Surveillance.

Granite Habour: How old is Dawn Steele and where is she from?

Dawn Steele was born on December 11 1975.

That makes her currently 46 years old.

Dawn was born in Glasgow and trained at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in the city.

Dawn now lives in Whitstable, Kent, when she is not filming on location for work.

Is Dawn Steele married? Does she have children?

Dawn Steele married her long-term partner Paul Blair in 2017.

Paul is also an actor, best known for his role as McAllister in the comedy series Dear Green Place.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Coco Blair in 2011.

She told DailyRecord: “We married at a venue which is on the beach, it was so sunny and gorgeous and we really couldn’t have asked for more.”

Are you a fan of Dawn Steele? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What height is Granite Harbour actress Dawn Steele?

According to her IMDb, Dawn Steele is 5’3″.

That’s 1.6 in metres!

Dawn Steele on Granite Harbour: What is her net worth?

If you wondering what net worth Dawn Steele has built up over the years, we’ve got your answer here!

Most sites estimate that she is worth around £1.2 million.

Does Dawn Steele have Instagram?

Dawn Steele does have Instagram.

You can follow Dawn on @therealdawnsteele.

She often shares pics of her home in Whitstable, her wild swimming hobby, and her book recommendations.

Granite Harbour begins on Friday December 02 2022 at 7pm on BBC One. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after airing.

