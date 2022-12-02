Granite Harbour on BBC One: Who is in the cast of the new Scottish crime drama?

Granite Harbour is the newest crime drama on BBC One, and there are some great actors in the cast.

So, who stars in the Scottish drama, and how do you recognise them?

The three-part series follows Commonwealth immigrant Lance Corporal Davis Lindo as he moves from the Royal Military Police to Aberdeen.

Once there, he’s thrown into a murder investigation with his mentor DCI Tara ‘Bart’ Bartlett.

There are plenty of familiar faces in the cast, as well as some new, and we’ve got them all here…

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Granite Harbour…

Actor Romario Simpson stars as Davis Lindo in Granite Harbour (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Lance Corporal Davis Lindo in Granite Harbour?

Romario Simpson leads the cast of Granite Harbour as Lance Corporal Davis Lindo.

Lindo is a Commonwealth immigrant who has just finished his service in the Royal Military Police.

He has dreams of joining New Scotland Yard, but is first sent to train in the local Aberdeen police, a world away from what he’s used to.

Actor Romario hasn’t had a lot of roles before Granite Harbour.

He was born in Jamaica, but grew up in southeast London.

You might recognise him as Barnaby Mabunda from BBC’s Noughts + Crosses.

He also appeared in Steven McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series.

He played Lizard in the Lovers Rock episode, set at a 1980s house party in West London.

He’s set to feature in an episode of ITVX drama Riches, as well as Sky’s new Western series Django.

The young actor is definitely one to watch!

Actress Hannah Donaldson plays Lara Bartlett in the cast of Granite Harbour (Credit: BBC)

Hannah Donaldson stars as DCI Tara ‘Bart’ Bartlett

Hannah Donaldson plays DCI Tara ‘Bart’ Bartlett in the cast of Granite Harbour.

She’s Lindo’s mentor in Aberdeen and, while she’s used to flying solo, she finds a real ally in Lindo.

The actress has had quite a few guest star roles on some big shows!

She played Meg Hamilton in two episodes of Shetland series 4.

She also featured in Annika, where she played Ms Hill – the teacher to Annika’s teenage daughter.

Hannah played victim Charly Hendricks in Murder Island.

She’s also had minor roles in The Crown, and Deadwater Fell.

Hannah played Jo in the 2012 film Day of the Flowers alongside Eva Birthistle.

Granite Harbour cast: Dawn Steele as Cora Macmillan (Credit: BBC)

Granite Harbour cast: Dawn Steele as DCI Cora MacMillan

Dawn Steele plays Lindo and Bart’s boss in Aberdeen, DCI Cora MacMillan.

The 46-year-old actress will be well known to TV viewers.

Dawn is probably best known for her role as Lexie McTavish in Monarch of the Glen. She played Archie MacDonald’s love interest for four years on the show.

River City fans will also recognise her as Annie Murdoch in the Scottish soap.

You might also recognise her from Wild at Heart, where she played Danny Trevanion’s love interest Alice Collins-Trevanion.

Dawn joined Holby City in 2019, starring as general surgeon Ange Godard until the show ended earlier this year.

Other TV roles you might recognise her from include Justine McManus in Sea of Souls, and Teresa in Tinseltown.

Bhav Joshi as DI Jay Mallick in the cast of Granite Harbour (Credit: BBC)

Bhav Joshi plays DI Jaiyush Mallick

Actor Bhav Joshi plays DI Jaiyush Mallick, Lindo’s new colleague who he constantly butts heads with.

The 28-year-old actor is probably best known for starring in the Disney+ series Wedding Season. He played Anil in the murder mystery series.

You might also recognise him as Gary Franklin from BritBox series Crime.

He’s also had guest roles in Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, Vigil and Karen Pirie.

Michelle Jeram as Monty in Granite Harbour (Credit: BBC)

Granite Harbour cast: Michelle Jeram plays DS Simone ‘Monty’ Montrose

Michelle Jeram plays DS Simone ‘Monty’ Montrose, one of Lindo’s new colleagues in Aberdeen.

According to the actress’s IMDb page, Michelle was a police officer for 23 years with Hampshire Constabulary before being medically retired and becoming an actor in 2020.

Granite Harbour is her first big role.

She’s previously had minor roles in the likes of Midsomer Murders, Liar, EastEnders and The Split.

She also had a small role in the 2020 film Wonder Woman 1984.

Actress Katia Winter plays Karolina Andersen (Credit: BBC)

Katia Winter plays Karolina Andersen

Katia Winter plays Karolina Andersen, the President of the renewable energy company who gets wrapped up in the murder of a big name in the oil industry.

The 39-year-old actress is probably best known for starring in the fantasy adventure series Sleepy Hollow.

She played witch Katrina Crane in the first two series of the show.

You might also recognise her from the popular crime series Dexter.

Katia played Nadia, the short-lived girlfriend of Joey Quinn, in the seventh series of the show.

She also starred in US action series Blood & Treasure, playing Gwen Karlsson.

Katia recently starred in the Prime Original superhero series The Boys. She played Russian mob boss Little Nina.

Granite Harbour cast: Ron Donachie as Clellan Coburn (Credit: BBC)

Ron Donachie stars as Clellan Coburn

Actor Ron Donachie, 66, plays oil tycoon Clellan Coburn in the cast of Granite Harbour.

Ron has had plenty of recognisable roles over the years!

He played Billy Byrne, the father of Head Teacher Michael Byrne in Waterloo Road.

He also starred in Game of Thrones as warrior Rodrik Cassel.

Other TV roles you might recognise him from include DCI Andrew Ross in The Bill, Duncan Strachan in High Road, and Iain Sutherland in The Loch.

He’s had a lot of small roles in some big films too!

He’s featured in Titantic, Outlaw/King, and What We Did on Our Holiday.

Ron recently played Don Carpenter in Channel 4 series Screw.

Actor Gary Lewis plays Shay Coburn in the cast of Granite Harbour (Credit: BBC)

Gary Lewis plays Shay Coburn

Gary Lewis stars as Shay Coburn in the cast of Granite Harbour.

He has had quite a few recurring roles on some big shows!

He played Detective Superintendant Robertson in Vigil alongside Suranne Jones.

Gary also starred in the most recent series of The Bay, playing boxing club owner Vinnie Morrison.

He starred in viaplay original series Rig 45 as Douglas.

You might also recognise him as Jamie’s uncle Colum MacKenzie in Outlander.

His Dark Materials fans will know him as Lord Asriel’s servant Thorold.

Film fans will also recognise him from his roles in Billy Elliot, Gangs of New York, and My Son.

Fiona Bell as Isla Breck in the cast of Granite Harbour (Credit: BBC)

Fiona Bell plays Isla Breck in the cast of Granite Harbour

Actress Fiona Bell plays Isla Breck in the cast of Granite Harbour on BBC One.

You’ll probably recognise her as Shetland baddie Donna Killick, who framed Duncan Hunter for her death.

Another one of her well known roles is Sergeant Angela McLeod in the ITV drama series Soldier Soldier.

She’s also known as Hilary from The Nest, and Gillian Mooney from Blood.

She played Angela Cunningham in US series Kin, and you might also recognise her as Diane’s mother from the iconic Scottish film Trainspotting.

Who else stars in Granite Harbour?

Ross Anderson plays Ewan MaClure in the cast of the BBC One drama.

He’s best known for playing Domnal in The Last Kingdom.

River City actress Lisa Livingstone plays Annie Farquhar.

Waterloo Road star Andrew Still plays protestor Rory Dashford.

Granite Harbour begins on Friday December 02 2022 at 7pm on BBC One. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after airing.

