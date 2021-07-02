Grand Week by the Sea star Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton have been reunited once more in the final episode of her new travel show.

This week, Susan Calman has been taking viewers on a tour of the UK in her travel show Grand Week by the Sea on Channel 5.

After travelling around the country to the seaside hotspots of Great Yarmouth, St Ives, Southend and Brighton, she finishes off the series tonight (July 2nd) in the seaside town of Blackpool.

Just as in previous episodes, she won’t be alone. In the final episode of the series, she’s joined by her former Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Kevin Clifton.

Posting to social media, Susan shared how excited she was to be joining Kevin in the final episode of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Calman (@susancalman)

“Tonight it’s the last episode of Grand Week by the Sea! I’m in Blackpool, reunited with my Strictly dance boyfriend @keviclifton and I also reveal my drag alter ego,” she wrote.

“We filmed 5 episodes of this series in two weeks, and it only happened because of the hard work of the wonderful team I have the pleasure of filming with. They are the best of the best and it’s a joy to spend time with them.”

How did Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton meet?

Susan and Kevin were dance partners on the 2017 edition of Strictly Come Dancing, where they finished in 7th place.

Read more: Susan Calman admits she’s been “punched and spat on” as a gay woman from Glasgow

The pair struck up a friendship during the show and are still friends today.

Did Susan get a tattoo for Kevin during Strictly?

46-year-old Susan and 37-year-old Kevin even struck up a promise during the show to get matching tattoos – which they did!

Kevin and Susan got tattoos (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kevin explained on GMB that they joked if they had any success on the show, they would get matching tattoos to celebrate.

He said: “When I was dancing with Susan Calman in 2017, she joked that if we made it as far as Blackpool, because we were always the favourites to go out right from week one, if we made it to Blackpool she’d get ‘I love Grimsby’ tattooed on her foot.

“So I jokingly said that I’d get ‘I love Glasgow’, because that’s where she’s from.

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton were partnered up on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“And then it happened, and then she got her tattoo so then I was locked in. I had to do it.”

It seems the pair still have the tattoos now!

As well as appearing with Susan in a Grand Week by the Sea, the pair are also keen to collaborate on more projects.

Kevin said: “Me and Susan are looking to be writing a TV drama actually, based on the ballroom competition world.

“We have this idea for a script that we want to make into a TV drama. She’s wicked. I just get on with her so well.”

Are you a fan of Susan Calman? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.