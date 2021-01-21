Grand Designs stars Nathan and Amye shocked viewers last night with a home some feared that, while incredible, could be a ‘death trap’.

In Wednesday (January 20) evening’s episode of the popular Channel 4 property show, host Kevin McCloud travelled to meet the couple in south Lincolnshire.

The couple were building an incredible Dutch barn-style home on Grand Designs (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with Nathan and Amye on Grand Designs?

Their project was to build a visually stunning, contemporary, cathedral-like property modelled on Dutch barn-style houses.

They set themselves just a year to finish it, and when they revealed their new home at the end, it had some viewers worried.

A view of the outside of the striking property (Credit: Channel 4)

During the episode, it revealed that Amye was expecting a baby. Nathan already had two older children, Noah and Ava.

The finished home blew Kevin away. He said, as he looked around outside: “It’s looking assertive! It’s got personality.”

Kevin told viewers, after entering the property: “The way in is dramatic, like walking into a church, but once inside… this place isn’t ecclesiastical at all, it’s all house. Space, light and a clean, double-height hall at the heart of it.”

Some viewers worried about the contemporary stairs (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Grand Designs viewers think?

On Twitter, worried viewers said they thought the home wasn’t ‘toddler friendly’, with some even claiming certain elements were a ‘death trap’ or a ‘recipe for disaster’.

One said: “That pond! A toddler death trap #granddesigns.”

Lovely Dutch barn house but a little concerned by the stairs and ‘wires’ with a toddler running around.

Another tweeted: “That pond is a bloody death trap #GrandDesigns.”

The fireplace was also a concern for some viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

A third said: “Lovely Dutch barn house but a little concerned by the stairs and ‘wires’ with a toddler running around.”

A fourth wrote: “Fires on… windows open! And the stairs look child friendly… #granddesigns.”

Kevin thought the home was incredible (Credit: Channel 4)

Similarly, someone else put: “Anyone else thinking a toddler and those stairs are a recipe for disaster? #GrandDesigns.”

Finally, a sixth said: “It’s not very baby friendly. Those stairs, the pond, the banister, the open fire #granddesigns.”

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

