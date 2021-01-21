Grand Designs stars Nathan and Amye shocked viewers last night with a home some feared that, while incredible, could be a ‘death trap’.
In Wednesday (January 20) evening’s episode of the popular Channel 4 property show, host Kevin McCloud travelled to meet the couple in south Lincolnshire.
What happened with Nathan and Amye on Grand Designs?
Their project was to build a visually stunning, contemporary, cathedral-like property modelled on Dutch barn-style houses.
They set themselves just a year to finish it, and when they revealed their new home at the end, it had some viewers worried.
During the episode, it revealed that Amye was expecting a baby. Nathan already had two older children, Noah and Ava.
The finished home blew Kevin away. He said, as he looked around outside: “It’s looking assertive! It’s got personality.”
Kevin told viewers, after entering the property: “The way in is dramatic, like walking into a church, but once inside… this place isn’t ecclesiastical at all, it’s all house. Space, light and a clean, double-height hall at the heart of it.”
What did Grand Designs viewers think?
On Twitter, worried viewers said they thought the home wasn’t ‘toddler friendly’, with some even claiming certain elements were a ‘death trap’ or a ‘recipe for disaster’.
One said: “That pond! A toddler death trap #granddesigns.”
Lovely Dutch barn house but a little concerned by the stairs and ‘wires’ with a toddler running around.
Another tweeted: “That pond is a bloody death trap #GrandDesigns.”
A third said: “Lovely Dutch barn house but a little concerned by the stairs and ‘wires’ with a toddler running around.”
A fourth wrote: “Fires on… windows open! And the stairs look child friendly… #granddesigns.”
Similarly, someone else put: “Anyone else thinking a toddler and those stairs are a recipe for disaster? #GrandDesigns.”
Finally, a sixth said: “It’s not very baby friendly. Those stairs, the pond, the banister, the open fire #granddesigns.”
ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.
