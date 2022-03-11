The Graham Norton Show: When does the new series start?

The 29th season of The Graham Norton Show kicked off last year and it’s been another great season.

The hilarious chat show is known for inviting a huge variety of stars on to talk with presenter Graham Norton, all in the same room – and sometimes via Zoom.

However, as the season comes to an end with a series of compilation shows, fans are all asking the same question.

When will there be a new run?

Here’s what we know.

Graham Norton has invited some of the world’s biggest celebrities onto his sofa (Credit: BBC One)

What’s The Graham Norton Show about?

The Graham Norton Show first aired in 2007 and has since become the nation’s favourite chat show.

In the series, comedian Graham Norton welcomes some of the world’s biggest stars to talk on his show.

Read more: Strictly’s Johannes Radebe leaves Graham Norton fans baffled over his appearance

Viewers feel right at home as they watch their favourite celebrities enjoy a catch up with Graham on his iconic red sofa.

The BBC One show has seen many famous faces appear, including Meryl Streep, Channing Tatum and Barack Obama.

They even allow members of the audience to be a part of the series in the segment called That All We’ve Got Time For.

The segment lets someone from the audience sit on the famous red chair and recall a funny story.

If it turns out to be not that funny then Graham pulls the lever, sending them flying off the back of the chair.

If the story is a hit, they can finish it and walk away unscathed.

There’s good news for fans keen for series 30 (Credit: BBC One)

Will there be a season 30?

That’s the million dollar question.

And we just so happen to have the answer.

Read more: Adele under fire for ‘ruining’ The Graham Norton Show

After the show’s high ratings, it’s good news for Graham Norton Show fans.

The show will be returning this autumn, it has been confirmed (Credit: BBC One)

When will the new series air?

A PR for hit series has announced when it will be returning to our screens.

They told ED!: “We are back in the autumn.”

So get ready for another show-stopping series soon!

Where can I watch The Graham Norton Show?

The show airs tonight (March 11) at 22.35 pm on BBC One.

So will you be watching The Graham Norton Show tonight? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.