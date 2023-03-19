Grace series 3 on ITV1: Fan favourites missing from the cast as detective drama returns

Grace returns to ITV1 with the first feature film of series 3 entitled Dead Like You – but sadly viewers have to say goodbye to two fan favourites from the cast.

ED! can reveal there are two unexpected replacements in the new films.

Viewers expecting to see James D’Arcy return as Roy Grace’s nemesis DSI Cassian Pewe will be disappointed.

Meanwhile, Rakie Ayola says goodbye to her character AC Vosper ahead of her replacement.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Grace Dead Like You on ITV1.

Grace Dead Like You cast: John Simm returns as DS Roy Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Grace Dead Like You cast: John Simm stars as Det Supt Roy Grace

John Simm plays tenacious detective DS Roy Grace in the ITV drama based on the novels by Peter James.

The Brighton-based character is a hard-working police officer who has given his life to the job.

John, 52, is an award-winning actor often associated with playing dark and gritty roles.

He portrayed troubled teenager Bill Preece in the acclaimed ITV police drama Cracker in 1995.

Two years later, he won the lead role of Danny Kavanagh in the first series of The Lakes.

The Lakes is an iconic BBC series written by Jimmy McGovern.

In 1999, he starred in the second series of The Lakes.

That same year, he played Jip in the award-winning cult clubbing film Human Traffic.

He also starred in Michael Winterbottom’s acclaimed Wonderland.

Some TV viewers know John best for playing Sam Tyler in Life on Mars.

He’s also played Alec Jeffreys in Code of a Killer, and starred in State of Play, Clocking Off, Mad Dogs, Crime and Punishment, Exile, Prey and Collateral.

His films include Everyday, Boston Kickout, 24 Hour Party People and Miranda, opposite Christina Ricci and John Hurt.

Russell T Davies chose John to play The Master in 2007.

The Master is the legendary nemesis of The Doctor in the long-running BBC series Doctor Who.

Richie Campbell portrays DS Branson in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Actor Richie Campbell plays DS Glenn Branson in Grace

Actor Richie Campbell portrays DS Glenn Branston alongside John Simm in the ITV1 drama set in Brighton.

DS Branston is a bright and ambitious police officer who has progressed quickly through the ranks of the force.

He’s a great friend to DS Roy Grace, who has been a mentor to Glenn throughout his time in the force.

Fans of the film Anuvahood will know Richie, 41, for his role as local bully Tyrone, a role he will soon reprise in the sequel Sumotherhood.

He later portrayed Ndale Kayuni in Waterloo Road, and Sergeant Nightingale in The Frankenstein Chronicles.

The actor won a Screen Nation Award for his portrayal of Dominic Hardy in TV show The Bill.

He’s also had recurring roles in The Silence and Channel 4 drama Top Boy.

More recently, he played Liam Sutcliffe in series one and series two of ITV1’s Liar, Duwayne Brooks in Stephen, and Rothwell Kentish in Small Axe.

He’s appeared in the films Wilderness, The Plague, The Firm, Victim, Fast Girls and Get Lucky.

Actors Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting and Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy in Grace series 3 (Credit: ITV1)

Grace Dead Like You cast: Laura Elphinstone stars as DS Bella Moy

Viewers will recognise Laura Elphinstone for her previous role in Line of Duty – and THAT iconic scene with Kate Fleming.

In ITV’s Grace she portrays police officer Bella, who helps titular hero Roy Grace solve crimes.

Sunderland-born Laura Elphinstone is one of those faces you’ll recognise from numerous top TV shows and films.

She’s been on our TV screens since her first role as Car Darch in the adaptation of Tess of the D’Urbervilles opposite Gemma Arterton and Eddie Redmayne.

She went on to star in Doctors, Holby City, Vera, Peterloo, Game of Thrones, Chenorbyl, Dalgliesh, and Des.

The jobbing actress was the 70th actress to act out a birth on the long-running Call the Midwife in 2017.

Laura famously portrayed Michelle Brandyce in Line of Duty.

In series five of the BBC One cop drama, Laura’s character bore the brunt of one of the most cutting lines ever delivered in the superb series.

Those watching from home cheered when DS Kate Fleming told jobsworth Brandyce: “Now stop making a [bleep] of yourself, and [bleep] off.”

Sam Hoare replaces James D’Arcy as DS Cassian Pewe in Grace series 3 (Credit: ITV1)

Sam Hoare replaces James D’Arcy as DS Cassian Pewe

Deadline actor James D’Arcy played DS Cassian Pewe in series 2 of Grace.

Cassian Pewe is an arrogant detective from the Met who seems intent on bringing Roy Grace down.

So much so, he wants to reopen the investigation into the disappearance of Roy’s wife Sandy.

However, due to a clash of schedules, James will NOT return as Cassian Pewe in series 3.

Instead, actor Sam Hoare will play Roy Grace’s nemesis, who replaces Rakie Ayola’s character ACC Vosper (see below).

Sam, 41, is perhaps best known for his portrayal of rower Dickie Burnell, alongside Matt Smith, in BBC One Olympic drama Bert and Dickie.

He played Matthew Pocket in Dickensian, Neville in Traitors, and Adam Reynolds in the 2021 Sinéad Keenan drama Showtrial.

Other notable roles include Sebastus in Plebs, James Robinson in Dark Angel, Alan Reynott in McMafia, and Gabriel in Knightfall.

More recently, he’s played Arthur St John Hudson in Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Johnny in The Ex-Wife, Ed Polczynski in The Capture, and Charlie in The Girl Before.

Zoe Tapper plays Cleo Morey in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Grace Dead Like You cast: Zoe Tapper stars as Cleo Morey

Zoe Tapper, 41, reprises her role as Roy Grace’s girlfriend Cleo Morey in the cast of Grace.

Actress Zoe has worked with Grace star Richie Campbell before.

In fact, the pair played a married couple in Liar!

Zoe played Katy Sutcliffe in the crime thriller.

She recently played Kate Saunders in the four-part series The One, and bitchy Vanessa Jenkins in Rules of the Game.

Zoe first came to prominence playing Nell Gwynne in Richard Eyre’s award-winning film Stage Beauty in 2004.

TV viewers will also know Zoe for portraying Anya Raczynski in Survivors, Mina Harker in Demons, Ellen Love in Mr Selfridge, and Betsey Granger in Grantchester.

Other roles include Joy in Nightflyers, Sam in Safe House, and Gemma in Hex.

Clare Calbraith as Roy Grace’s wife Sandy in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Clare Calbraith plays Roy Grace’s wife Sandy

Actress Clare Calbraith portrays Sandy Grace (in flashbacks) in the Grace films.

Clare recently played Yvette in the divisive sitcom The Family Pile.

She’s also played Cheryl in Smother, and Sheila in the hard-hitting ITV drama Anne.

In 2021, she portrayed Anna Sidhu in Unforgotten.

The actress is also known for her portrayal of Clare in Baptiste, Helen Morris in Little Blue Boy, and Steph Farrow in Home Fires.

She’s been in Vera, Downton Abbey, Home Fires, Doctors, and The Shadow Line.

Coronation Street fans might recognise her as Robyn, a role she played in 2005.

Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting in Grace series 3 (Credit: ITV1)

Grace Dead Like You cast: Craig Parkinson is DS Norman Potting

Actor Craig Parkinson plays DS Norman Potting in the cast of Grace series 3.

He’s most famous for playing the villain we all loved to hate in Line of Duty – DI Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan.

For three series, Dot was the ultimate bent copper and ran rings around Ted, Arnott and Fleming making him one of the series’ most iconic characters.

In shocking scenes at the end of series 3, Dot killed Lindsay Denton and framed Steve Arnott.

In a dramatic shootout, Cottan then threw himself in front of Kate Fleming and saved her from being shot.

He went back to playing a villain in Doctor Who in Grand Serpent.

Other notable roles include that of Jimmy in Whitechapel, Tommy Flynn in the Manchester-based comedy In with the Flynns, and Shaun in Misfits.

He’s also known for his role as Dougie Raworth in Channel 4‘s historical drama Indian Summers.

Craig has starred in Temple, Intergalactic, and Netflix’s The English Game, and recently played the landlord James in Everything I Know About Love.

In 2022, he appeared in the Channel 5 thriller The House Across the Street.

Rakie Ayola stars as ACC Vosper in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Rakie Ayola stars as ACC Vosper

Fan favourite Rakie Ayola departs Grace in series 3, episode Dead like You. Sob!

In fact, the crime at the heart of the feature length film takes place at her leaving do…

Staff gather to say goodbye to Assistant Chief Constable Alison Vosper’s at the Royal Edward hotel.

However, the next morning, Roy Grace and Glenn Branson discover that someone staying at the hotel was sexually assaulted, and they must investigate all guests, including high ranking East Sussex police attendees.

Rakie has been on our TV screens since 1993 – that’s three decades!

As well as her extensive TV and film career, she is also well respected for her work in theatre.

She began her career in the theatre, performing in a number of Shakespearean plays including Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Tempest, The Merchant of Venice and Macbeth.

She is perhaps best known for her role as Kyla Tyson in the BBC medical drama Holby City from 2006 to 2008.

The actress has also appeared in television shows including Soldier Soldier as Bernie Roberts, EastEnders, Sea of Souls and Doctor Who.

More recently she portrayed Nora Attah in No Offence, Olivia Lennox in Shetland, Prime Minister Opal Folami in Noughts + Crosses, and Gee Walker in Anthony.

She’s also know for her roles in The Pact, and Shetland.

Thomas Coombes as Johnny Kerridge in the cast of Grace Dead Like You (Credit: ITV1)

Grace Dead Like You cast: Thomas Coombes plays Johnny Kerridge

Actor Thomas Coombes portrays Johnny Kerridge in the cast of Grace episode Dead Like You.

Those of you who have already watched Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun will recognise him as DS Archie Woodward…

Most recently, he’s played John in the Daisy May Cooper comedy Rain Dogs, and Neil Hughes in five episodes of EastEnders.

He’s also known for his roles as Mr Lovejoy in the film Boiling Point, Goz in the TV series Save Me, and PC Myall in White House Farm.

Other notable roles include Gary Stevenson in Hatton Garden, Sammy Garrick in London Kills, DC Dan Morrison in Lucky Man, and Brother Anthony in Knightfall.

Who else stars in the cast of Grace episode Dead Like You?

Meanwhile, there’s a rich ensemble cast in the first feature film of Grace series 3, Dead Like You.

Brad Morrison returns as DC Nick Nicholl, Moon Knight’s Alex Cobb reprises his role as Kevin Spinella, and Anne actor Rob Jarvis comes back as DI Sid Barrow.

Pennyworth’s Claudia Jolly plays Pippa Starling, newcomer Joanna Brooks stars as Maggie, You actor Ben Wiggins plays Oliver Starling, and The Key’s Heather Ann Foster stars as Rachel Ryan.

Newcomer Boni Adeliyi is Mimi Taylor, while Poldark actor Luke Norris – aka Dwight Enys – plays Rollo Mercer.

The Human Solution actor Max Krupski plays Miles Hawthorn, Rain Dogs’ Jay Oliver Yip stars as Freddie Punt, and Outlander’s Andy Apollo is Caspar Barclay.

Doctors’ Charlotte Workman stars as SOIT officer, Four Lives‘ Jack Pierce is DCI Jack Skerritt, Call the Midwife’s Jo Herbert is Anna, and Emmerdale’s Charlotte Christof is Roxy Harris.

Elsewhere, The Undeclared War’s Ernest Gromov plays Det Marcel Kullen, Death in Paradise‘s Kiera Lester is Sasha, Doc Martin’s Nicholas Tizzard stars as Dominic Pope, and Before We Die actress Rebecca Scroggs is Ari Branson.

Molly Harris, Tyler-Jo Richardson, Rai Endah, Darcy Collins, Elliot Cable, Robert Hands, Henry Miller, Darragh Hand, Lizzie Back, and Sibylla Meienberg also star.

Read more: Grace series 3: Everything we know from explosive plot and brand-new trailer to returning cast and start date

Grace returns with series 3 on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8pm on ITV1.

What do you think about the cast of Grace series 3 film Dead Like You? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.