Grace is returning with series 3, and we finally have a confirmed start date and trailer for the new series.

John Simm returns as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in the Brighton-based drama.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Grace including the start date, how many episodes there are and the plot…

Grace starring John Simm and Richie Campbell returns to ITV this March (Credit: ITV)

What is Grace series 3 about?

Grace series 3 follows the East Sussex police as they bid farewell to ACC Alison Vosper, and Roy Grace is not welcoming the news of her replacement.

Roy is trying to move on with his new love interest Cleo, as he remains shaken by the recent sighting of his estranged wife Sandy.

He’s drawn into new sinister investigations, including a chilling serial offender from his past, a strange road traffic accident and a shocking murder attempt in the Brighton music scene.

Roy’s skills are pushed to the breaking point, as he is forced to confront old memories and learn from previous mistakes.

Craig Parkinson returns as DS Norman Potting alongside Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy (Credit: ITV)

Who returns to the cast?

John Simm returns to lead the cast as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace.

Zoe Tapper returns as pathologist Cleo Morey alongside Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson.

Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson will also return as DS Norman Potting.

Laura Elphinstone also returns as DS Bella Moy.

Grace has had some great guest stars over the years and there’s no doubt there will be some recognisable faces in the new series too.

Grace series 3: How many episodes are there?

Series 3 of Grace is made up of three films in total.

Based on Peter James’ awarding winning novels, each episode is 120 minutes long.

The first film is Dead Like You, which follows a chilling event as Alison Vosper’s leaving do.

DS Roy Grace will have to face his past in the new series (Credit: ITV)

Is there a start date?

ITV has confirmed that Grace will return on Sunday, March 19 at 8pm on ITV1.

The third series will continue for the next two Sundays.

Episodes will be available on ITVX after airing too.

Is there a trailer for Grace series 3?

There is! You can watch the trailer for the third series of Grace below.

It gives a first look at the three new films, as Roy Grace tries to move on with Cleo, while haunted by his past.

He tells a suspect: “I know what you’ve done. This is murder, and it will catch up to you.”

Looks like some intense drama is on the way…

Grace returns with series 3 on Sunday March 19 at 8pm on ITV1.

