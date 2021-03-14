Grace on ITV1: Will Grace be back? How many Roy Grace books has Peter James written?

Brand new detective drama Grace began on ITV1 this weekend starring John Simm as the titular hero – but will Grace be back?

The first film entitled Dead Simple aired on Sunday night (March 14 2021) at 8pm on ITV1, taking over the McDonald & Dodds slot.

So have ITV made any more Grace films?

Here’s everything you need to know!

***Warning: possible spoilers from Grace episode one ahead***

John Simm as DS Roy Grace and Richie Campbell as DS Branson in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Will Grace be back?

John Simm and the team will return to ITV1 in the near future.

ITV has already made a second film, although a transmission date has yet to be confirmed.

Feature length film Looking Good Dead is adapted from Peter James’ novel of the same name.

It’s his second book in the series.

What is the second film Looking Good Dead about?

Detective Superintendent Roy Grace investigates when a young woman’s body is found butchered in Brighton.

He cannot help but think of his own missing wife and her unsolved fate.

Elsewhere in the city, when Tom Bryce finds a disc left on a train, he simply tries to do the right thing – return it to its owner.

But this attempted act of kindness makes him the sole witness to that same vicious murder.

Learning that Tom has made a statement to the police, the killers have to act.

But when they plan the murder of the Bryce family, it’s not just revenge – it’s entertainment.

Grace kicked off with its first film entitled Dead Simple, based on the Peter James book of the same name (Credit: ITV1)

Is Grace based on a book?

The ITV1 films are adapted from Peter James’ books.

Author Peter James created the tenacious detective and has published many novels following his fictional investigations.

The acclaimed screenwriter and Endeavour creator, Russell Lewis, adapted the bestselling books.

Dead Simple is Peter James’ debut novel from the award-winning series.

How many books are there?

Peter James has written 17 Roy Grace books so far – and they all have the word ‘dead’ in the title.

The author is famous for his fast-paced and gripping stories that thrust regular people into extraordinary situations.

His DS Roy Grace books have been translated into 37 languages with worldwide sales of over 21 million copies.

His last Roy Grace novel, Find Them Dead, spent seven weeks at number one in 2020.

The next instalment, Left You Dead, is due out in May 2021.

Roy Grace consults a medium in the first Grace film Dead Simple (Credit: ITV1)

Roy Grace books in order of publication

First of all, Dead Simple was published in 2005, followed by Looking Good Dead in 2006, Not Dead Enough in 2007, and Dead Man’s Footsteps in 2008.

These are followed by Dead Tomorrow in 2009.

Dead Like You (2010)

Dead Man’s Grip (2011)

Not Dead Yet (2012)

Dead Man’s Time (2013)

Want You Dead (2014)

You Are Dead (2015)

Love You Dead (2016)

Need You Dead (2017)

Dead If You Don’t (2018)

Dead at First Sight (2019)

Find Them Dead (2020)

Finally, Peter James’ Left You Dead is due out in May 2021.

Grace film one: Dead Simple – what happened?

Writer Russell Lewis describes the first film as “the story which opens the batting”.

He says: “It’s a seemingly straightforward missing person inquiry which twists off into territory awash with nightmare fuel.

“Peter takes his readers on a thrill ride, and hopefully we’ve managed to capture some of that runaway rollercoaster feeling.”

The first film introduces Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, played by John Simm.

He’s a hard-working police officer who has given his life to the job.

He doesn’t play things by the book and isn’t afraid of pushing boundaries – something that often gets him into trouble.

Roy is haunted by the disappearance of his wife, Sandy, when Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson asks him for help with a case…

A successful property developer with everything to live for goes missing on his stag night.

But it’s a lot more than a prank gone wrong, as we soon find out those closest to him plotted to murder him.

Richie Campbell takes the role of DS Glenn Branson, while Rakie Ayola portrays ACC Vosper.

Where is the drama filmed?

Grace filmed on location in Brighton.

Cast and crew filmed entirely in and around the East Sussex seaside town across late summer and early autumn 2020.

Screenwriter Russell Lewis tell us: “What attracted me to Peter James’ seaside noir was their darkness, and the chilly, unsentimental realism of his meticulously researched Police procedure.”

If you missed the first Grace film Dead Simple, it’s currently available to watch on the ITV Hub. The second film Looking Good Dead will air on ITV1 later this year.

