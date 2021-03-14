John Simm stars as the unorthodox detective in ITV1’s brand new crime drama Grace, which began this weekend – but what happened to Roy Grace’s wife?

Is she dead? Or did she leave him without a trace?

Here’s everything you need to know!

***Warning: possible spoilers from Grace episode one ahead***

John Simm as DS Roy Grace and Richie Campbell as DS Branson in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: McDonald & Dodds viewers confused after Grace takes its place next week

Roy Grace’s wife: what happened to her?

The first film entitled Dead Simple aired on Sunday night (March 14 2021) at 8pm on ITV1, taking over the McDonald & Dodds slot.

It introduced us to Roy, who has been grieving his missing wife for more than 10 years.

It’s the one case he cannot crack.

In the second film Looking Good Dead, due to air later this year, DS Grace investigates when a young woman’s body is found butchered in Brighton.

He cannot help but think of his own missing wife and her unsolved fate…

So what happened to Sandy Grace? Is she dead or did she leave him?

Is Roy Grace’s wife dead?

We know that Sandy Grace disappeared mysteriously more than 10 years ago.

Despite Roy’s attempts to discover the truth, he’s no closer to finding out what happened to her.

No body has ever been found, and no evidence to point to a crime.

During the first film Dead Simple, Roy tells his date that he’s “separated”.

However, he does admit “there’s a ghost in my house”.

He says: “Sandy’s back in my dreams.”

Could Sandy have been taken by someone holding a grudge against Roy?

Grace kicked off with its first film entitled Dead Simple, based on the Peter James book of the same name (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: The unmissable dramas coming up in March and April on ITV1: Channel announces new spring schedule

Did Roy Grace’s wife leave him?

In one scene, John Simm’s character explains the events leading up to his wife vanishing.

He says: “It was my 40th birthday.

“She went to work and never came home.

“No signs, no warning, no note, nothing – just thin air.”

He continues: “Hours turned into days. Days turned into weeks. A year became two.

“Then one day, you wake up and find out you’ve been holding your breath for six years.

“I tried everything.”

He later adds: “Sandy left me because I wasn’t enough, I let her down somehow.

“I wasn’t there enough, I didn’t love her enough.

“I believe she’s alive, I hope she’s happy.”

Grace film one: Dead Simple – what happened?

Writer Russell Lewis describes the first film as “the story which opens the batting”.

He says: “It’s a seemingly straightforward missing person inquiry which twists off into territory awash with nightmare fuel.

“Peter takes his readers on a thrill ride, and hopefully we’ve managed to capture some of that runaway rollercoaster feeling.”

The first film introduces Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, played by John Simm.

He’s a hard-working police officer who has given his life to the job.

He doesn’t play things by the book and isn’t afraid of pushing boundaries – something that often gets him into trouble.

Roy is haunted by the disappearance of his wife, Sandy, when Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson asks him for help with a case…

A successful property developer with everything to live for goes missing on his stag night.

But it’s a lot more than a prank gone wrong, as we soon find out those closest to him plotted to murder him.

Richie Campbell takes the role of DS Glenn Branson, while Rakie Ayola portrays ACC Vosper.

John Simm as DS Roy Grace, but where is Roy Grace’s wife Sandy? (Credit: ITV1)

Where is the drama filmed?

Grace filmed on location in Brighton.

Cast and crew filmed entirely in and around the East Sussex seaside town across late summer and early autumn 2020.

Screenwriter Russell Lewis tell us: “What attracted me to Peter James’ seaside noir was their darkness, and the chilly, unsentimental realism of his meticulously researched Police procedure.”

If you missed the first Grace film Dead Simple, it’s currently available to watch on the ITV Hub. The second film Looking Good Dead will air on ITV1 later this year.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.