DSI Roy Grace is back on ITV1 for a second series – but is series 1 still on the ITV Hub?

When did it first air, and where was the detective drama filmed?

John Simm is back as the straight-talking cop, alongside his sidekick DS Glenn Branson, played by Richie Campbell.

Here’s how to watch Grace series 1 if you need to catch up.

John Simm as DSI Roy Grace in the new films (Credit: ITV1)

Is Grace series 1 on the ITV Hub?

Series 1 of Grace is available to watch on the ITV Hub.

The 120 minute film was the first film in the series.

Series 1 episode 1 introduced John Simm as troubled cop DSI Roy Grace.

He’s disgraced as a result of his unorthodox ways, including consulting psychics and mediums.

DSI Roy Grace and sidekick DS Glenn Branson investigated the deaths of four friends at a stag do, and the disappearance of the groom-to-be.

It was based on the book of the same name by Peter James.

When did Grace series 1 air?

Series 1 of Grace was, in fact, just a two hour-long film.

The first Grace film – entitled Dead Simple – aired on Sunday March 14 2021.

It took over the McDonald & Dodds slot.

It introduced us to Roy, an unorthodox detective who’s been grieving his missing wife for more than 10 years.

The second film Looking Good Dead was due to air later the same year, but is in fact showing later than expected.

Richie Campbell played DS Glenn Branson in Grace series 1, and is back for more episodes (Credit: ITV1)

What Grace episodes have there been so far?

There has been 1 episode of Grace so far, but there are three more on the way.

ITV has confirmed that series 2 of Grace will be four episodes long.

Each episode will be a two-hour feature film, much like Vera.

Series 2 will include Looking Good Dead, which airs on Sunday April 24 2022 at 8pm.

Not Dead Enough will follow the week after on Sunday May 01 2022 at 8pm.

Dead Man’s Footsteps will air on Sunday May 08 2022 at 8pm.

Dead Tomorrow will end the current run on Sunday May 15 2022 at 8pm.

Where is Grace filmed?

Like the books, Grace is set and filmed on location in and around Brighton and Hove.

Cast and crew filmed entirely in and around the East Sussex seaside town.

Screenwriter Russell Lewis tell us: “What attracted me to Peter James’ seaside noir was their darkness, and the chilly, unsentimental realism of his meticulously researched police procedure.”

John Simm says: “I knew Brighton fairly well before this because we’d visited many times.

“I’ve always loved Brighton and it was a lovely place to film.”

Episode one of Grace – Dead Simple – included scenes filmed in North Laine’s Sydney Street and Bond Street, near Brighton Marina.

In fact, the characters of Grace and Branson were seen buying lunch at the Flour Pot Bakery on Brighton’s Sydney Street and walking down the road as they discussed their new case.

Cast and crew also filmed around the modern block of apartments in the Van Alen Building.

Other scenes were shot further west at Hove’s Promenades and at the industrial port of Shoreham.

Courtroom scenes were filmed on location in Surrey County Hall, and Surrey County Hall in Kingston-Upon-Thames.

Of course, Brighton Palace Pier also takes centre stage.

Grace is filmed in and around Brighton (Credit: ITV1)

How can I watch series 2 of Grace on ITV1?

After the success of Grace series 1, the second series starts on ITV1 on Sunday April 24 2022 at 8pm.

It will be available to watch on the ITV Hub at the same time, and will stay on the catch-up service afterwards, too.

Not Dead Enough will follow on Sunday May 01 2022 at 8pm, followed by Dead Man’s Footsteps on Sunday May 08 2022 at 8pm.

Dead Tomorrow will end the current run on Sunday May 15 2022 at 8pm.

ITV has not yet confirmed if there’ll be more adaptations of the Peter James books.

However, they’d be mad not to commission more.

Peter James has written 17 Roy Grace books so far – and they all have the word ‘dead’ in the title.

Actor John Simm, who plays DSI Roy Grace, has also expressed an interest in filming more episodes.

So watch this space!

Grace returns with series 2 on Sunday April 24 at 8pm on ITV1. Series 1 is available to watch on ITV Hub.

