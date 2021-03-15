Grace on ITV provided plenty of intrigue and a complicated kidnap case for viewers to sink their teeth into last night (Sunday March 14).

However, thanks to some scenes featuring a coffin and a character more or less buried alive, viewers were majorly stressed out.

So much so, some described it as their “worse nightmare”.

What happened in Grace on ITV?

The new series – adapted from the best-selling novel by Peter James and starring John Simm as Detective Roy Grace – introduced viewers to a strange case.

Brighton property developer Michael Neward went missing on his stag do after the van he and his mates were travelling in crashed.

Most of his mates were killed, but there was no sign of Michael.

But that was just the start of the story.

Coffin nightmares

It was revealed that before the crash, his stag do mates had taken him to a remote location outside of town and placed him into a coffin, which they then left in a hole in the ground.

Unfortunately for Michael his pals died in the van crash, so no one knew where he was.

With only a breathing tube and a walkie talkie for company, viewers saw him trapped inside the coffin.

And it was these shocking scenes that freaked out viewers.

That's it I'm bailing out. The coffin scene has made me feel queasy #Grace — Chris (@cjkgal) March 14, 2021

Was watching #Grace until the coffin scene and had to switch over. It’s an absolute trigger for me that freaks me out massively. Horrific!! — Sarah (@Foxy05) March 14, 2021

This story is giving me major anxiety just watching. Every scene of the coffin.. I can’t deal. #grace — Becki (@BeckiTrickitt) March 14, 2021

Watching #Grace is making me feel so uncomfortable. The coffin 😶 — Drew Dunn (@Drewby___) March 14, 2021

Anyone else watching this & totally terrified of the coffin prank?! #grace pic.twitter.com/86IJjbqtzh — inflateyournostrils (@inflateyournos1) March 14, 2021

Really enjoyed #Grace but my God those coffin scenes 😱 — Kate Burke (@KBBooks) March 14, 2021

Ooh that’s my worst nightmare… #Grace — Ian McClellan (@ianmac67_SE) March 14, 2021

How did viewers react?

Although many viewers loved the show, some were anxiety-ridden during the coffin scenes.

One wrote on Twitter: “That’s it I’m bailing out. The coffin scene has made me feel queasy #Grace.”

Another shivered: “Was watching #Grace until the coffin scene and had to switch over.

“It’s an absolute trigger for me that freaks me out massively. Horrific!!”

A third said: “I’ve had to switch off, can’t cope with the whole being buried alive thing.”

Another wrote: “I had to turn over, seeing the guy bring buried alive really freaked me out. I’m a coward. There, I said it.”

One added: “Buried alive, yep my worst way to go, freaked out watching that.”

Finally, one admitted: “Ooh that’s my worst nightmare… #Grace.”

