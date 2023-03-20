Grace viewers slam ITV for featuring ‘brutal’ and ‘triggering’ scenes before 9pm watershed

Grace viewers were left appalled this weekend by surprisingly graphic scenes shown before the watershed during the feature-length episode on ITV.

The popular detective drama returned in the usual Sunday night 8pm slot (March 19, 2023).

And while it’s known for being darker than the likes of Midsomer Murders and Vera, droves of disgruntled fans were shocked by how ‘brutal’ the scenes were.

***Warning: may contain spoilers from Grace series 3 episode 1 ahead***

DS Roy Grace investigated a spate of vicious attacks towards women (Credit: ITV)

Grace fans shocked by pre-watershed scenes on ITV

Series 3 of Grace landed on ITV, with DS Roy Grace forced to revisit his past after a brutal rape in a hotel room by a man dressed all in black rubber.

The victim, who had been attending the leaving do of ACC Alison Vosper, described her attacker as “like an alien, a monster”.

The crime bore all the hallmarks of a case Grace worked on in 2012, but which was never solved – mainly due to prejudices within the police force at that time.

Had ‘the Brighton Prowler’ resurfaced, or was it a copycat crime?

It was up to DS Roy Grace to find out in the episode, entitled Dead Like You.

However, some viewers were left traumatised by the crime scenes – which were largely shown before the 9pm watershed.

Why did viewers complain about Grace episode Dead Like You?

Those watching Grace’s Dead Like You were ‘triggered’ by the ‘brutal’ scenes that were shown before the 9pm watershed.

One wrote: “Do the producers of #Grace really think a story about women being brutally raped with a sex toy is suitable viewing at 8pm on a Sunday evening? What’s happened to the watershed?”

Another said: “Depicting rape and women’s terror is questionable, boring and predictable enough, but at 8pm ITV? #Grace.”

A third wrote: “Call me Mary Whitehouse but rape with a dildo on the 8pm Sunday slot?! Not exactly Midsomer Murders, is it guys? #Grace #whateverhappenedtothewatershed?”

“Rape, extreme violence against women… How is this pre-watershed?” asked another. “I’m being triggered. God knows what any 14-year-old girl is feeling.”

Others agreed, simply saying “bit early for this, isn’t it?”, “this is not suitable for showing before 9pm”, and “Grace, this is NOT pre-watershed TV”.

And while others criticised the “lazy plot violence against women”, some did applaud the show for tackling a topical issue within the police force.

The crime occurred at ACC Vosper’s leaving do in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Grace on ITV – what is the watershed?

Ofcom imposes the watershed on the TV schedules.

The communications regulator in the UK say that “protecting children from harmful material on TV and radio is one of Ofcom’s most important duties.

“Our Broadcasting Code sets standards for television and radio shows and broadcasters must follow its rules.

“There are strict rules about what can be shown on TV before the 9pm watershed.

“The watershed means the time when TV programmes which might be unsuitable for children can be broadcast.”

The watershed begins at 9pm and material unsuitable for children should not, in general, be shown before 9pm or after 5.30am.

Unsuitable material can include everything from sexual content to violence, graphic or distressing imagery and swearing.

Grace continues on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8pm on ITV1.

