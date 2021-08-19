Got Your Back series 3: When is Joe Lycett on tour and what happened on Steph’s Packed Lunch?

Joe Lycett has slowly become one of the UK’s most recognisable comedians, and now he’s back on screens in Got Your Back series three tonight (August 19) – but when can you see him on tour?

From taking on rubbish council bin collections and dodgy delivery companies, Joe takes up the fight against corporate giants to get consumers justice on the Channel 4 show.

But how does this connect with his controversial ‘walk off’ Steph’s Packed Lunch? Here’s all you could possibly want to know about him!

Joe Lycett is the star of Channel 4 series Got Your Back (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How old is Joe Lycett and what school did he go to?

Joe Harry Lycett was born on July 5, 1988, in Hal Green, Birmingham. He is currently 33 years old.

He was born to parents Helen and David Lycett. Joe lived with his mum and dad until 2016 when he finally left the nest.

The comedian attended King Edward VI Five Ways grammar school, and he later went on to study Drama and English at the University of Manchester.

Before he made it into comedy, Joe used to be a swimming instructor.

His career has really taken off in recent years, and Joe has hosted Live at the Apollo, The One Show and Sunday Brunch.

He also hosts BBC Radio 4’s It’s Not What You Know.

However, many viewers know him as the host of The Great British Sewing Bee, and he also narrates the ITV2 series Ibiza Weekender.

He’s hosted the consumer justice show Got Your Back on Channel 4 since 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Lycett (@joelycett)

Is Joe Lycett vegan?

Joe first opened up about trying a vegan diet in 2019.

He told the Mirror at the time: “I’ve been vegan during the week since January, so I’m rather fibrous. And they don’t come out delicately, they come out like a punch.

“All of my relationships have died because I’m so gassy. I enjoy it, that’s the thing. And I didn’t do it for moral reasons, I did it for vanity. I did Veganuary and dry January and quite enjoyed it, but I did miss meat and drinking.

However, Joe confessed he found it tough to quit meat completely.

“The weekend after I got totally s**t faced and had a beef patty with a fried chicken fillet, three rashers of bacon in a brioche bun soaked in butter,” he added. “It was the most un-vegan thing I could have eaten and it was heaven.”

Joe says that he identifies as pansexual (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Joe’s sexuality, and what gender does he identify with?

Joe is currently single.

He previously described himself as bisexual, but now prefers to label himself pansexual.

Pansexuality is sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Here’s a fun trail for the new series of #GotYourBack. Starts Thursday at 8pm on @Channel4. pic.twitter.com/oZAhdyeO1u — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) August 17, 2021

“What I’m attracted to changes based on intangible things,” he told iNews. “Sometimes you just look at someone’s thighs and think, ‘Oof, God, yeah,’ but the other parts don’t appeal to you.

“It’s not entirely to do with gender – it’s to do with where you’re at, your upbringing and the kind of person you are. It’s really complicated like life is.”

Joe also identifies as he/him, and doesn’t use ‘they’ pronouns.

Why did Joe walk off Steph’s Packed Lunch?

Last month, Joe appeared on Channel 4 lunchtime show Steph’s Packed Lunch and he apparently walked off after he was called out for using a single-use white plastic Yop bottle.

However, he has explained the ‘walk off’ was all planned to draw attention to the issue – and it worked as brand Yop is now pledging to stop using white plastic in 2022.

Got Your Back airs tonight (August 19) on Channel 4 at 8pm

