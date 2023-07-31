Gorka Marquez shares first behind-the-scenes at Strictly ’23 rehearsals

Strictly professional Gorka Marquez has teased fans about this season by sharing some rehearsal snaps.

Gorka joined the popular BBC show in 2016 and soon became a fan favourite. He has been runner-up twice on the show, nearly lifting the Glitterball trophy, but will his luck change this year?

Gorka is returning for another series of Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing group numbers

It appears the star is already in rehearsals, with the show set to land on viewers’ screens this autumn.

This year’s celebrity contestants are yet to be announced, but in the meantime, the BBC has invited fans, who are lucky enough to get tickets the opportunity to attend two pre-record sessions. The filming dates are August 24 and 25, giving the pro dancers just under a month to get back into Strictly shape.

Strictly Come Dancing pre-records several group dance numbers each year, of which Giovanni Pernice recently said he would miss some of this season while he recovers from an injury.

The BBC said: “Strictly Come Dancing will be bringing the sparkle back to Saturday nights on BBC One later this year – and in advance of this year’s live shows, we have an exciting opportunity to experience a taste of the magical studio experience by applying for tickets to watch our Strictly pros in action!

“This is your chance to watch an exclusive recording of the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers as they showcase their spectacular dance skills in the group number performances for the first time this series.”

The recordings are said to film two to three group numbers that will be aired throughout this series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Gorka Marquez teases group numbers

Gorka’s behind-the-scenes photos showed him in a dance studio, ready to go. In his first mirror pciture, he is wearing a comfortable but less glamorous dance outfit than his usual Strictly outfit – an orange T-shirt under a blue sweatshirt with a pair of shorts.

Gorka has been on Strictly for many years (Credit: Cover Images)

In his second Instagram story, he is dressed in a black tracksuit, very different to his short and jumper combo, showing that perhaps the dance studio is a little chilly.

Gorka didn’t give much away in the photos with him standing solo in both of them. Fans will have to keep a watchful eye on his socials for any slip ups and Strictly reveals.

A chair can be seen though in one picture which could be a clue for a routine involving props.

Life off the dance floor

Gorka and his partner, former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson, recently welcomed baby number two. Gemma often shares adorable photos on their family on her social media.

Last year, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and his dance partner Jowita Przystał won the Glitterball trophy. Who is up to the challenge this year?

Read more: Gemma Atkinson welcomes second baby with Gorka Marquez: ‘Our family is complete’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.