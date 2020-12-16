He’s one of the most famous chefs in the world, but what is Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas dinner recipe?

The chef returns this week in Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa on ITV.

Here’s his top tips to a perfect festive feast.

Gordon Ramsay heads to Lapland in Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa

Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas dinner recipe

Gordon has shared his top tips for cooking Christmas dinner on his website.

He explains that turkey breast meat can dry out easily as it’s very lean, so add moisture with butter, bacon and basting.

Gordon’s turkey recipe

Make a flavoured butter by mixing softened butter with chopped herbs, garlic, citrus zest and any other seasonings you like.

Then spread this both under and over the skin of the turkey.

Roast on a high heat for an initial 15 minutes to kickstart the cook.

Then cover the breast with a layer of streaky bacon. Reduce the oven temperature to cook the whole bird through.

Regularly baste the turkey with the juices from the butter and bacon. Any left over can be added to gravy!

Infuse the turkey with more flavour by pushing bay leaves or citrus peel under the skin with the butter.

Always rest the turkey once it’s fully cooked (check by piercing the thickest part of the leg with a skewer to see if the juices run clear).

Leave it to rest in a warm place for at least 45 minutes or up to a few hours.



Turkey gravy

Gordon’s clever trick for getting the most intense flavour into your gravy is just to reuse everything from the roasting tin – easy!

Drain off most of the fat from the roasting tin, then use the juices as your gravy base.

Stick the tin directly on the hob and scrape up all the brown bits on the bottom.

These are where the meat has caramelised and mean extra flavour.

Anything you used to flavour the turkey can now be used to flavour the gravy, including veg, herbs, bacon and turkey trimmings.

Use quality stock and something extra for flavour, like dry cider, wine or port.

Reduce the gravy slowly for around half an hour. Strain and serve!

Stuffing

Cook your stuffing separately, advises Gordon.

For a quick cook, roll into individual balls to cook on a tray with your pigs in blankets or veg.

Or press into a baking dish, loaf tin or make a freeform parcel to be sliced at the table.

Gordon Ramsay's Christmas dinner recipe crams in as much flavour as possible

Roast potatoes

Always add potatoes to hot fat to get the perfect roast potatoes with crisp outsides and fluffy middles.

Par-boil first in equal sized pieces until just tender.

Leave the potatoes to steam dry in the colander for at least 5 minutes once drained.

Add duck or goose fat to your roasting tray and pre-heat in a hot oven for at least 5 minutes.

To get the all important crispy outsides, gently shake up the steam-dried potatoes to create fluffy edges that will crisp up while roasting.

For extra crunch, sprinkle the potatoes with semolina and toss to coat.

Other top tips

Serve with colourful, seasonal veg.

Gordon especially likes honeyed parsnips and carrots.

He cooks his honey glazed parsnips and carrots on the hob to save space in the oven and adds a few knobs of butter right before serving for an extra glossy finish.

Other faves include Brussel sprouts with bacon or pancetta, and sweet, buttery chestnuts.

Gordon recommends Yorkshire puds and pigs in blankets too.

We’re salivating at the thought!

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa

Gordon, Gino and Fred return on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday December 16 2020.

The trio head to the ultimate winter wonderland destination of Lapland.

After last year’s trip to the unlikely festive destination of Morocco, Gordon is determined to celebrate Christmas properly.

Gino D’Acampo has a letter he wants to hand deliver to Santa from his daughter Mia.

Fred is keen to witness the once-in-a-lifetime wonder of the Northern Lights.

Meanwhile, Gordon is eager that they all encounter the culinary delights of the country.

