Gordon Ramsay has delighted fans on social media by sharing big TV news about The Savoy.

Gordon, 55, has been linked to eateries at the iconic London hotel since 2003.

And a documentary series giving ITV viewers a glimpse of how The Savoy operates began a couple of years ago.

But now a second series is set to air – imminently!

And Gordon, recently tipped to take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022, has given his fans a taste of what’s to come.

The second series of The Savoy follows the hotel as it reopens after the pandemic (Credit: YouTube)

Gordon Ramsay on The Savoy

Gordon helped give fans a nudge about The Savoy returning to TV screens earlier today (Wednesday June 15).

He boosted awareness of the new run by sharing clips teasing the show with his 13.7 million Instagram fans and 7.6 million Twitter followers.

Gordon teased in his Twitter caption: “Packed with new openings, new beginnings and some expensive wallpaper! See you tonight Gx.”

Read more: Strictly 2022 ‘could see Gordon Ramsay sign up as he’s bookies’ favourite’

One shot of Gordon showed him appearing frustrated and considering cancelling an event.

But the wallpaper reference seems to relate to Gordon expressing surprise about the cost of some luxurious covering he rubs his hands on in the clip.

“A thousand pounds a metre!” he exclaims at one point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

How fans of Gordon Ramsay and The Savoy reacted

Gordon’s incredulous tone seemed to have captured the interest of one celebrity pal who replied to his post.

“V expensive wallpaper,” Rylan deadpanned in the comments section.

But legions of Gordon’s fans also had their interest piqued by the clip – with many expressing their delight with strings of flame emojis.

One follower made it clear on Instagram they were impressed by commenting: “Woahh.”

And another person spelled it out: “Must say I’m impressed.”

A third follower added: “Love watching this.”

Love watching this.

Another communicated their enthusiasm with a heart-eyed emoji and: “Can’t wait!!!!”

“Ooh great can’t wait to see it,” echoed someone else.

And another fan gushed: “Nothing can stop Gordon, lol. So glad to hear it is BACK.”

Gordon Ramsay does not seem particularly happy at one point in the trailer for The Savoy (Credit: YouTube)

Twitter respondents also seemed keen on Gordon’s announcement.

“Can’t wait chef,” tweeted one person.

Another grateful fan chipped in: “Oh thanks, I’ve missed it.”

Read more: As Hairy Biker Dave Myers battles cancer, Si King makes frank admission about future

But among the deluge of positive responses, not everyone was happy with the nature of the show.

“Shocking showing this when there is a deep recession and food banks, real bad taste,” one disgruntled tweeter claimed.

The Savoy airs on ITV tonight, Wednesday June 15, at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.