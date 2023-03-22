Gordon Ramsay frowns, his Road Trip co-star Gino D'Acampo looks bemused
Gordon Ramsay given huge boost with new show following Gino D’Acampo’s Road Trip exit

Future Food Stars is returning

By Robert Leigh

Gordon Ramsay may have seen his Road Trip co-star Gino D’Acampo depart this week, but over on the BBC, the celebrity chef will see another new show on air very soon.

Gino, 46, announced his departure from the show the pair star in alongside Fred Sirieix earlier this week (Monday March 20).

Reports yesterday (Tuesday March 21) included claims Road Trip bosses still hope the Italian TV personality may yet change his mind.

But while Gino’s telly direction remains subject to speculation, Gordon’s immediate future on the box includes a return for Future Food Stars.

Gino D'Acampo gesticulates
Will Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo, pictured, be on Road Trip together again? (Credit: YouTube)

Gordon Ramsay: Road Trip star’s new BBC show

As fans ponder whether Gordon, Gino and Fred will hit the road again as a trio, the second run of Future Food Stars also sees Gordon on his travels.

In an interview shared by the BBC yesterday, Gordon opened up about why visiting so many different parts of the UK is important for him and the show.

He said: “We start and end the series in my homeland, Scotland and travel all over the UK via Wales, Manchester, Gateshead, Henley, and Oxford.

“The aim really is to showcase and shine a light on some of the amazing places, people and their businesses making the UK food and drink industry so exciting right now.”

He also emphasised the role of “beautiful locations” as he previewed what’s to come on Future Food Stars.

Viewers can expect more beautiful locations from across the UK.

Gordon added: “Viewers can expect more beautiful locations from across the UK, really interesting special guests who appear on the show to test my contenders, as well as more really tough challenges where the contenders have to push extremely hard to impress me with their skills and ideas.”

Gordon Ramsay gives a thumbs up
Gordon Ramsay gives Future Food Stars the thumbs up (Credit: BBC)

How viewers have reacted

Social media users have had a mixed reaction to the return of Future Food Stars.

One fan tweeted: “Yes, new series of @GordonRamsay #futurefoodstars coming soon!”

Another wrote: “Just caught a new advert on @BBCOne for a brand-new series of #futurefoodstars at the end of March.

“Great to see @GordonRamsay back on our telly!”

But another Twitter user claimed: “They’re literally just replacing The Apprentice with The Apprentice but with Gordon Ramsay.”

And someone else wrote: “I am sick of seeing this man on every channel. Definition of overexposure.”

Read more: Real reason for Gino D’Acampo’s departure ‘revealed’ amid claims of ‘tension’ with Gordon and Fred

Future Food Stars begins on BBC One on Thursday March 30 at 9pm.

