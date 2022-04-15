Gordon Ramsay’s childhood trauma after ‘violent’ father left mother hospitalised

Kitchen Nightmares star Gordon Ramsay is a doting dad of five, but the TV chef has admitted he didn’t have a great relationship with his father.

The Future Food Stars host, 55, regularly posts pics of his kids Megan, Holly, Tilly, Jack and Oscar, who he shares with his wife, Tana.

However his own childhood was overshadowed by his “violent” father, Gordon Ramsay Snr.

Gordon Ramsay has spoken candidly about his childhood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gordon Ramsay opens up on his childhood

Speaking about his dad to CNN in 2007, Gordon revealed: “Every time he got violent any present that my brother, sisters, or I had given mum would be smashed, simply because he knew it belonged to her.

“There were instances when the police were called to take him away; mum was taken to the hospital while we kids were taken to a children’s home.”

Gordon is close to his mum, Helen Cosgrove, and said he regretted the suffering she went through at the hands of his father.

“To this day I will never understand why mum stayed with him,” he said.

“She deserved so much better and so much more; it still pains me to remember how badly he treated her.

“I have four young children of my own, and I could never see myself behaving the way my father did when I was a child. I want to be a role model for my children and have them look up to me.”

The star was seen crying in the Strictly audience (Credit: BBC)

Gordon and Tana welcomed their fifth child Oscar in 2019.

The couple are also proud parents to daughter Tilly, 20, who appeared in Strictly Come Dancing last year.

She deserved so much better.

The chef was moved to tears when the psychology student took to the dance floor with her partner Nikita Kuzmin, prompting host Claudia Winkleman to point out she believed the star was “openly weeping”.

Gordon has enjoyed a glittering career as a celebrity chef with a number of Michelin-starred restaurants and TV programmes under his belt.

The TV chef is not known for mincing his words (Credit: YouTube)

The chef on Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares

Not known for mincing his words, the chef’s Kitchen Nightmares series sees the star attempting to transform struggling restaurants with a no-nonsense recipe for success.

Gordon often comes up against reluctant restauranteurs, but met his match when he came up against some furry intruders in stomach-churning scenes.

During a 2019 interview with Sean Evans on Hot Ones, the chef said he saw “several Stuart Littles spotted in the corner of the kitchen.

“They’re like cats,” he said. “I didn’t know the owner had cats, he didn’t. It was the rats!”

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA is on weekdays on Channel 4.

