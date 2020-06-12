Gordon Ramsay ‘in talks to bring back Hell’s Kitchen after 16 years’

TV star Gordon Ramsay is reportedly in talks to reboot Hell's Kitchen UK.

The 53-year-old celebrity chef fronted the cookery reality show 16 years ago.

The programme saw him teach 10 celebrities how to cook at speed.

A source told The Sun: "He’s always wanted to bring Hell’s Kitchen back to British TV and he wouldn’t want anyone else to be fronting its revival.

Gordon Ramsay is reportedly in talks to reboot Hell's Kitchen UK (Credit: YouTube)

"Despite only hosting one series in the UK, it’s one of the shows with which he is most closely associated, mainly because his notorious temper produced some of its best moments."

He’s always wanted to bring Hell’s Kitchen back to British TV.

The first series, which aired in 2004, starred the likes of singer Matt Goss, former Brookside actress Jennifer Ellison, and politician Edwina Currie.

'Famous faces signing up'

It is thought celebrities would love to appear in a reboot.

Gordon fronted the cookery reality show 16 years ago (Credit: YouTube)

The source added: "Despite Gordon making life a misery for many of the celebrities, famous faces are likely to be clamouring to sign up."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Gordon for comment on this story.

Gordon was head chef for just one series before Gary Rhodes, who sadly died in November last year, and Jean-Christophe Novelli took the reins for series two.

Marco Pierre White was head chef for seasons three and four.

Angus Deayton presented the first three series, before Claudia Winkleman took over for season four.

Other stars who appeared on the show over the years included comedian Jim Davidson, actor Adrian Edmondson, and TV presenter Anthea Turner.

Reports suggest celebrities would love to appear in a reboot of Hell's Kitchen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hell's Kitchen US was born in 2005, and Gordon has starred on all 18 series to date.

Gordon has recently been busy with his ITV show Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip with Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix.

In the latest series, the trio travelled across the United States and fans loved it.

Another series?

However, the network was reportedly being forced to delay a new series in and around Nepal due to coronavirus.

"Gordon, Gino and Fred’s latest road trip was going to see them heading to Nepal," a source told The Sun.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip was a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

"The plan was for them to travel around and film in as many Asian countries as they could fit in over a three-week period.

"But now it seems Asia is going to be firmly off the cards for some time.

"It’s unlikely any filming will be able to take place until well into 2021."

