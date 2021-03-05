Bank Balance – the new game show fronted by Gordon Ramsay – had frustrated viewers all asking the same question last night (March 4).

Just how did Chris and Luke get their pilot’s license – and which airline do they work for?

The comments came after the pair – who are housemates from Crawley – appeared on the BBC One game show.

If you didn’t see it, it’s well worth catching up ahead of tonight’s show, as the pair have been branded the “thickest pilots in Britain” after their disastrous performance.

Gordon Ramsay couldn’t look as his game show contestants fluffed a geography answer (Credit: BBC)

What happened on the Gordon Ramsay game show last night?

General knowledge proved to be a bit of a problem for Chris and Luke.

However, they really came a cropper when it came to answering a question about geography.

During the episode, Gordon was heard to quip: “You’re pilots, you should know that.”

And it’s a sentiment that many Bank Balance viewers shared.

It all went a bit Pete Tong when the boys were asked to name two countries in Africa whose names start with a vowel.

“Africa,” Gordon mused, “you two must’ve flown over it many times.”

“It all looks the same from the skies,” came the reply from Chris.

They pretty much smashed the first answer, quickly locking in Uganda.

However, that’s when it all went downhill.

“South Africa… No, that’s an S,” the boys said as they chatted between themselves.

“Mozambique? No…,” came another guess.

Finally, they selected Egypt, but they were caught by the clock and the blocks turned red.

“Egypt,” Chris mused. “It’s an obvious one, we fly there.”

“You fly there?!” Gordon exclaimed.

“Oh my god. If I buckle up and I hear welcome aboard from your captain’s Chris and Luke I am jumping the [bleep] off that plane. I’ll tell you that now.

“I needed two answers, that was it. How many times have you flown over Egypt?” he asked, exasperated.

The boys got just one answer right in 60 seconds (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers at home react to the gaff?

BBC viewers said the boys had “utterly destroyed” their confidence in British pilots.

“Bank Balance has utterly destroyed my confidence in British pilots. Utterly clueless,” they said.

Another agreed: “Has this show found the two thickest pilots in Britain?”

A third commented: “Two pilots can’t name two countries in Africa starting with a vowel?! Arggghhhhhh!”

Then came the inevitable questions – namely how did they qualify for their pilot’s license and which airline do they work for, so it can be avoided at all costs!

“And these two could be in charge of my next flight? Frightening thought,” said one.

“If I ever take a flight to somewhere and I find out one of these pilots are flying the plane. I will be going by pedal boat instead. Much safer,” said another.

“I’d like to know which airline they work for,” commented a third.

“When lockdown is over and we’re free to fly to other countries, just pray to the Lord above that Chris and Luke are not your pilots!” quipped another.

“What exactly do you need to know to be a pilot? Clearly not geography,” another joked.

“Who do these pilots work for? Whoever it is I never want to fly with them again,” said another.

“What airline do they fly? I’m definitely avoiding them!” another concurred.

“I wanna know what airline these two pilots work for because I’m blacklisting them!” declared another.

“How did they ever get their pilot licences?” another viewer commented.

How did the boys eventually do on the show?

It’s not over yet for Chris and Luke, who return to face Gordon and his stacking blocks tonight.

However, based on past performance, it doesn’t look like they’ll end up doing very well.

Tune in tonight (March 5) at 9pm on BBC One to find out.

