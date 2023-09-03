Gordon Ramsay on real reason for his ‘anger’ and why he doesn’t think ‘it’ll ever be any different’

TV chef Gordon Ramsay is famous for his fiery temper and f-bombs – but apparently there’s a reason behind it, according to the Gordon, Gino and Fred star.

For over 20 years, telly fave Gordon has been entertaining the world thanks to his smash-hit cooking shows and potty mouth. In fact, the 56-year-old cook is back on screens tonight (September 3), starring in ITV’s Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España!.

And while his sometimes crude behaviour hasn’t gone down well with some people, according to Gordon there’s a reason for his “consistent cursing”.

The TV chef is famous for his potty mouth (Credit: YouTube)

Gordon Ramsay has enjoyed a 20-year career

Since shooting to fame back in 1999, Gordon has become rather well known for not biting his tongue. And his temper even led him Stateside in the 2000s, bagging a hosting gig on Hell’s Kitchen. The show premiered back in 2005 and 18 years and 21 series later, the show is still going strong!

In 2009, Gordon spoke to Bon Appétit to dish all on the latest season and his experience on the show. Calling it “the most competitive” series so far, Gordon said: “It’s very exciting, because the contestants are really raising their game.”

Gordon Ramsay on his ‘consistent cursing’

When asked if his consistent cursing has “helped or harmed your reputation as a chef”, Gordon did not hold back – as per.

“When I get angry, I’m just being honest, and I don’t think it’s ever going to be any different,” he revealed. Gordon explained: “I, like any good chef, want everything to be perfect. The kitchen is a highly pressurized and heated environment and sometimes it just comes out.”

Gordon has shared the reason behind his ‘anger’ (Credit: YouTube)

Gordon, Gino and Fred

While Gordon, Gino and Fred are back on telly screens tonight, the trio are going their separate ways for a new show. (At least Gordon is…)

Chef Gino and restauranteur Fred are taking on yet another adventure as they attempt to embrace an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. But this time Gordon won’t be joining them…

The ITV show, titled Gino and Fred’s Emission Impossible, will see them eat, sleep and travel as sustainably as they can. They’ll head to Austria, whose capital was ranked as the greenest city in the world in 2020. However, it’s currently suffering from melting glaciers. They’ll also visit Croatian islands that are at risk of rising sea levels.

Gino and Fred said: “We’re thrilled to be upcycled by ITV for another action-packed adventure and can’t wait to cook up some fantastic sustainable dishes whilst hopefully stirring up debate around these important issues.” They added: “We might not come up with the recipe to save the planet but we hope to entertain, inform and inspire the audience to think about making changes in their own lives.”

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Viva Espana! is on tonight (September 3) on ITV1 at 9pm.

