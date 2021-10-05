Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek ended its (very) short run last night (Monday October 4) and it went out with a bang.

However, it left viewers shocked that there were only two episodes in the series.

And once this news sunk in, they pleaded with ITV for more.

The lads caused mayhem last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek last night?

In last night’s show, the troublemaking trio of Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix hit Athens for a trawl around in the historic city in their vintage VW Camper Van.

And it was fun and larks all the way, with the guys leaving viewers in fits of laughter throughout.

Read more: When is Gordon, Gino and Fred series 4 on – where do they go?

They had a running competition in tight shorts, Gino got plastered on strange cocktails, and they even drove to visit nuns in the countryside.

The less said about Gino’s nun joke the better.

However, after a breathless hour viewers couldn’t believe that the series was only two episodes long.

Well that’s disappointing.. there’s only 2 episodes of @GordonRamsay @Ginofantastico & @fredsirieix1 Greek Holiday! They are my favourite trio! We definitely need more of their crazy adventures!!!! #GordonGinoandFred pic.twitter.com/p9skwAHoBW — Lizzy (@TwiHardJonas) October 4, 2021

Can’t believe #GordonGinoandFred is only on for 2 episodes! — Adam Fox (@adamfox1988) October 4, 2021

@GordonRamsay @fredsirieix1 @Ginofantastico Only two episodes of #GordonGinoandFred ? Why?? How disappointing!! We NEED more of you guys… best thing on tv and you record two episodes!!! 🙈 — Alison🌻Mason (@ecozh5) October 4, 2021

How did fans react?

Viewers took to Twitter to register their disappointment at length of the series.

One said: “Only two episodes? Gutted [sigh emoji].”

Another wrote: “@GordonRamsay @fredsirieix1 @Ginofantastico only two episodes of #GordonGinoandFred? Why??

“How disappointing!! We NEED more of you guys… best thing on TV and you record two episodes!!!”

A third pleaded: “Well that’s disappointing… there [are] only 2 episodes of @GordonRamsay @Ginofantastico & @fredsirieix1 Greek Holiday!

“They are my favourite trio! We definitely need more of their crazy adventures!!!! #GordonGinoandFred.”

Gino and Gordon get up to some fun in the kitchen (Credit: ITV)

Will there be more of Gordon, Gino and Fred?

Despite the short series, there is good news about the show, which is rapidly becoming one of the most popular on TV.

ITV has previously announced that the show has been renewed for more series.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay net worth – what is his bank balance and is he the richest chef in the world?

A Christmas special is on the way, the channel said, and further series are in the pipeline for 2022 and 2023.

So not long to wait for more Gordon, Gino & Fred!