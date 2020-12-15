Gordon, Gino and Fred are seen almost crashing on a sledge in a new clip from their Road Trip Christmas special.

Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay, TV chef and Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo and First Dates star Fred Sirieix return for a festive treat tomorrow night (Wednesday December 16).

And judging by a new clip from the ITV show, there are a few hair-raising moments.

Gordon, Gino and Fred go sledging in the Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

What is Gordon Gino and Fred Christmas special all about?

After Gino led them to the deserts of Morocco for last year’s mis-adventure, Gordon is determined that they celebrate the season properly this time.

So he has arranged a boys trip away before the madness of a family Christmas kicks in, to the ultimate winter wonderland and the official home of Santa.

Read more: This Morning: Gino D’Acampo told off for flirting with Holly Willoughby’s mum

Sub-titled Desperately Seeking Santa, the trio go to Lapland in Finland.

The trio go to Lapland in Finland (Credit: ITV)

What happens in the clip?

In the new clip, Gordon is driving a sledge pulled by Huskies.

“Remember Morocco last year, what you did to me at Christmas?” Gordon asks.

This is a proper Christmas. We’re in Lapland. Embrace it!

“This is a proper Christmas. We’re in Lapland. Embrace it!”

Sitting on the sledge are Gino and Fred and they’re not happy.

Gino constantly asks if Gordon knows where he’s going because he has promised his daughter he would personally deliver a letter to Santa.

Fred said his moustache had frozen (Credit: ITV)

Fred and Gino then complain about the cold.

And it’s then Gordon almost loses control of the sledge, almost careering into a snowy verge.

“Why can we not get a sleigh with a proper driver?” Gino asks.

The boys will be back for two new series (Credit: ITV)

The boys will be back

The Christmas special comes after news that the trio’s Road Trip series has been renewed by ITV for another three years.

Two new series will air in 2022 and 2023 while there will be a Christmas special in each year.

These will follow a third series and a festive special already set to air in 2021.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay launches ‘£80 burger’ at new Harrods restaurant and fans are fuming

Gordon said: “Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me?

“Just joking. Who knew, when we headed out to Italy in the summer of 2018, I would find friends for life in Gino and Fred?”

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa is on ITV, on Wednesday December 16, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.