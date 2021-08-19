Gogglebox star Lee Riley pays touching tribute to mum on Instagram on 80th birthday

Gogglebox star Lee Riley paid a touching tribute to his mum on her 80th birthday on Instagram.

The star, 51, appears on Gogglebox – which makes a return to our screens next month – with long-time pal Jenny.

But as preparations continue, he found time to leave a sweet message to mark his mum’s birthday.

Lee from Gogglebox sent a sweet message to his mum on Instagram

Sharing a snap of his mum on Instagram, Lee then left a lovely message.

Lee wrote: “Wishing this lady my mum a happy 80th birthday today.

“Hope the [genes] run in the family.

“Fit as a fiddle. Twice a week at the gym, no surgery, no filters. Love ya mum.”

He followed the sweet message with three black heart emojis.

And it was then his fans rushed to congratulate her and remark on how young she looks.

Jenny and Lee in Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans loved the birthday tribute

One fan responded and said: “She looks really good for her age. Happy Birthday Pretty Woman xx”

Another wrote: “She looks amazing all the best have a great day.”

“Happy Birthday and can she share her secrets please looks amazing,” a third asked.

Finally, one follower remarked: “Wow your mum looks fantastic, happy birthday to your mum.”

Lee’s hectic lifestyle

Lee has had an eventful lockdown period.

Along with partner Steve, he spent the first lockdown at Steve’s home in Cyprus.

However, as soon as travel restriction lifted Lee had to return to the UK to film the Channel 4 show.

The pair were last pictured together in April 2021 in a pub garden before they both jetted off back to Cyprus.

Now it’s back to the caravan for Lee and Jenny, with new episodes coming soon.