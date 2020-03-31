Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones answers burning coronavirus questions

Today Dr Hilary Jones appeared live on Good Morning Britain to answer questions about coronavirus.

As the second week of UK's lockdown continues, there have been a lot of rumours circulating online.

Luckily, the famous doctor was on hand to inform the nation of the truth, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is now at 19,522.

New figures are announced daily, as Brits are urged to stay at home to protect the NHS.

As part of his regular feature, Dr Hilary answered questions from his colleagues and the public surrounding the coronavirus.

Does the weather affect coronavirus?

The TV medic was asked whether COVID-19 thrives in certain temperatures. This comes as many across the country are hoping the change of season may kill the virus.

Dr Hilary explained: "That is true for seasonal flu, we tend to see winter peaks, however this virus does not behave like ordinary flu at all."

He elaborated:"If you look around the world you will see the virus is just as bad in hot countries as it is here."

"So we can't look forward to this getting better in the summer".

Can antihistamine treatment for hay fever lead to coronavirus?

Many hay fever sufferers have expressed concern about whether taking antihistamines will make them more susceptible to the coronavirus.

This is due to the way this medication affects the immune system.

Dr Hilary said: "When people get hay fever it is true the immune system is overactive and producing symptoms of runny nose and itchy eyes."

There are further calls to step up testing so health workers who are clear of the coronavirus can get back to work and help their colleagues in the NHS.@SwainITV is at Chessington Park where they’ve started testing staff. pic.twitter.com/awZixWEBRN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 31, 2020

However, he went on to say: "it is a different kind of immunity, it is the IGE antibody which is affected in hay fever not the IGG and IGM antibodies, which are responsive when you are fighting the [corona] virus"

You can continue to take your hay fever tablets, without worrying about increasing your chance of catching COVID-19.

However, it worth noting, you could still have both.

Find more information on comparing hayfever and coronavirus symptoms here.

Dr Hilary stressed: "You must still be careful when you sneeze as if you do carry the virus you will spread it further in those droplets."

If you sneeze, you must catch it on a tissue or your sleeve rather than sneezing into the air.

Should you hold your breath to avoid catching coronavirus?

If you are in the supermarket, abiding to the social distancing measures and remaining two metres apart, there is no need to hold your breath as you pass people.

Dr Hilary explained that the virus is air born. It is the "respiratory droplets" that people expel when they sneeze or cough, that are contagious.

"I think with normal breathing it is very unlikely that the tidal air that comes from your lungs is going to contaminate anyone else..

You can't say never but it seems very unlikely."

He went on to say, going around holding your breath was probably not the best practice.

The TV medic joked: "I don't think that is a goer. "

There is a shortage of masks in the UK (Credit: Splash New)

What are the rules on wearing masks during the COVID-19 outbreak?

In an ideal world world you would never wear a mask twice, but currently there is a national shortage.

Dr Hilary said: "They should be used by health care professionals who are exposed to patients who are coughing and spluttering and may have coronavirus."

If coronavirus masks are made of paper and they are moist after use, they need to be thrown away.

However, if they are still dry there is a protocol for still using them: wash your hands before putting them on and before taking them off and again once after.

The TV doctor stressed that although multiple use of masks was far from the ideal scenario, this was the current reality of NHS resources.

"If they are allowed to dry out, in theory the same person could use them again."

Dr Hilary spoke about measures for sterilization, such as autoclave or radiation which would allow the masks to be used up to 20 times.

Cloth masks, such as those used in ICU units are easier to clean so "in theory be used again."

