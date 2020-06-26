Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard leaves Charlotte Hawkins disgusted with marmite deodorant

TV's Ben Shephard left Good Morning Britain co-host Charlotte Hawkins disgusted after giving her a whiff of a new Marmite scented deodorant.

The presenters poked fun at the Lynx deodorant range backstage at the ITV show today (June 27).

In fact, Charlotte, 45, was even left gagging over its "beefy smell".

Charlotte Hawkins was left disgusted over a new marmite scented deodorant (Credit: instagram/benshephardofficial)

The breakfast legend has lent its iconic smell to a new range that's on sale in Sainsbury's and Morrisons now.

However, it appears the GMB team clearly aren't fans as Ben made fun of its smell during an advertisement break this morning.

Showing off the range on his Instagram Story, the 45-year-old host said: "I've sprayed myself, how was it?"

Charlotte then jokingly pretended to vomit as she sat behind the studio desk.

The presenter clearly wasn't a fan (Credit: instagram/benshephardofficial)

Ben showed off the range (Credit: instagram/benshephardofficial)

Ben laughed: "Yeah, but how was the smell? Not sure it's a winner in the GMB studio. It's got a very beefy smell."

The scent features woody profiles of creamy sandalwood and cedarwood – unexpectedly met with a salty punch of Marmite.

Keeping spirits up

Ben and Charlotte have certainly had their fair share of laughs in recent weeks.

The pair were recently caught giggling after Ben joked about Charlotte posing for Page 3 on the ITV show.

Ben and Charlotte presented the morning show today (Credit: ITV)

It came after a stunning picture of the GMB presenter graced The Mirror's third page.

Teasing his co-host about appearing on Page 3, Ben said: "Well we had Sam Fox on yesterday to talk about the history of Page 3 and I was thrilled to turn to page three today and see that [Charlotte] was starring."

Opening up a copy of the paper, he quipped: "There yo go, this is Charlotte!

"She's been doing all the ITV sport racing coverage from Ascot.

Charlotte has had her fair share of laughs with Ben in recent weeks (Credit: Splash)

"Not there because of social distancing but she's still living the life."

Charlotte laughed as she insisted to viewers that she doesn't usually dress up like this to work from home.

Ben for Strictly

Meanwhile, it's rumoured Ben could be following in the footsteps of his co-host very soon after being predicted to join this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Popular bookmakers company Paddy Powers believe the TV star could be set to put on his dancing shoes.

Ben may join Strictly (Credit: Splash)

They currently have Ben at 20/1 to take part in Strictly 2020.

A representative told Daily Express online: "Ben Shepard has been on a number of shows from GMTV to Tipping Point and even hosting Ninja Warrior UK.

"As such, we think a stint on Strictly wouldn’t be out of the realms of possibility, though we’re not sure he’d have quite the popularity of other names on the list."

