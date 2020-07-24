Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford hits back at vile racist comment

Alex Beresford has hit back at a racist who suggested Good Morning Britain should be renamed to feature the word "blacks" in its title.

The 39-year-old host slammed the comment after being targeted by a vile troll on Twitter today (July 24).

The tweet came shortly after a discussion about whether black and colonial history should made compulsory in schools on the ITV show.

Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford hit back at a racist on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

The segment saw teacher Genevieve Bent and campaigner Calvin Robinson discuss their views with today's presenters Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh.

Following the discussion, Alex gave his verdict.

Alex Beresford's stand against racism

He said: "Part of the problem is that we don't have enough black teachers in schools to teach British black history."

Alex also added: "You can't teach what you don't know."

Soon after the segment, the dad-of-two was targeted by a racist comment.

The troll wrote: "Should name the [bleep] show Good Morning Blacks."

Alex later reposted the tweet and said: "And tweet of the day goes to Big Kev! Go to the top of the class you absolute genius for coming up with that.

"Fancy teaching a module on how to be a racist."

The TV star also shared the comment, which has since been deleted by the user, on his Instagram Story.

The weather presenter gave his verdict on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Alex Beresford hits back

Fans were left disgusted by the tweet as they commented their support for Alex.

One wrote: "What a terrible thing to say... it’s good that GMB have multicultural presenters."

Another added: "Wow. Disgusting."

A third stated: "Vile human. Glad he's been removed!"

'You can't teach what you don't know.'@alexberesfordTV says 'part of the problem is that we don't have enough black teachers in schools' to teach British black history as he discusses whether black and colonial history should be made compulsory in schools. pic.twitter.com/0Pcy2y7lqD — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 24, 2020

GMB host fighting for racial equality

Alex is a proud advocate for the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Following the brutal killing of George Floyd, the star shared a lengthy statement on his own experience with racism.

He told ITV : "I was emotionally taken aback on Blackout Tuesday to see an unprecedented number of white and black people join the movement for the day and I salute those who were brave enough to take a stand for equality.

"BUT I do hope you'll also walk the rest of the way with us and fight against worldwide racism because it’s not enough to be silent, it’s not enough to not be a racist."

Alex has been open about his experience with racism in the past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex later shared: "Being on the receiving end of racism scars you mentally. It’s a traumatic experience.

"I will never forget what was said and how it made me feel the first time I was called a [beep]."

The statement came shortly after Alex announced his split from wife Natalia.

The couple separated last year but they continued living together until two weeks before lockdown, meaning the presenter has recently been living on his own.

