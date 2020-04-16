Good Morning Britain: Why is Piers Morgan presenting on a Thursday?

Good Morning Britain viewers' prayers about Piers Morgan have been answered, it seems.

Since lockdown in the UK began amidst the coronavirus pandemic, there have been calls for Piers to work a full week on GMB

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan is working an extra day (Credit: ITV)

Which days does Piers Morgan present Good Morning Britain?

Normally he only hosts the breakfast programme Monday to Wednesday, alongside Susanna Reid.

On Thursdays and Fridays, Ben Shephard generally takes his seat.

But it's all change today (Thursday, April 16)...

Here’s the world you’re waking up to with @Piersmorgan and @Susannareid100… - The coronavirus lockdown is expected to be extended for at least three weeks today - In a special day of programming across ITV we’ll be honouring the unsung heroes in the NHS pic.twitter.com/M8zIWY1nfB — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 16, 2020

Piers' role has been upped to four days a week for the time being.

He shared the news with a fan on Twitter, writing: "Thanks Tris, I'll actually be doing 4 days a week (Mon-Thurs) on @GMB for the foreseeable future, starting tomorrow."

Good news for his legion of fans, not so great for politicians who face a grilling from the increasingly agitated - some would say with very good reason - journalist.

Yesterday, he interrogated Care Minister Helen Whately.

He accused her of laughing when he held up the front page of a newspaper highlighting the feared deaths of 4,000 care home residents.

'Why are you laughing?'

"I don’t know why you’re laughing," Piers bellowed. "It's serious."

Helen argued that she hadn't seen what he was holding up on her computer as she was looking into the camera to speak to him.

Piers' colleague Kate Garraway is currently not on the show as her husband Derek Draper continues to fight coronavirus in intensive care.

And the show's weatherman Alex Beresford is currently grieving after his step-grandmother died alone from the killer bug.

ITV is hosting special broadcasts all day to honour the country's NHS heroes.

GMB returns tomorrow morning at 6am.

Are you happy to have Piers for an extra day? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.