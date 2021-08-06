Good Morning Britain viewers slam ‘selfish’ family over Mexico ‘red status’ trip

Viewers of Good Morning Britain were left furious after one family told the show of their misery over their holiday to Mexico.

Scathing GMB viewers took to Twitter to make it clear they had “zero sympathy” for the family. Their £8000 dream trip was cut short when Mexico was added to the travel red list.

Mum of four Rebecca Dean joined the show to explain the devastation she, her husband, and their kids felt.

The family flew to Mexico when it was still on the government amber list, but it rapidly bumped up to red upon their arrival.

They will now be forced to isolate in a hotel, footing the hefty bill themselves, if they aren’t back in the UK by 4am on Sunday.

Disappointed Rebecca revealed that they were already on their British Airways flight to Cancun when the change was made.

The trip was booked over a year ago.

She told GMB hosts Ranvir Singh and Sean Fletcher: “We had this holiday booked for over a year, we never expected to be in this situation. We could have gone closer to home but Mexico’s our dream holiday.”

The student nurse went on to explain that she was worried about the cost – and her children’s mental health.

She continued: “It’s the same cost as the holiday itself! It’s the mental effect it will have on the children as well. This is supposed to be a relaxing time for us, we deserve it, we’ve worked hard for it. My husband’s worked really hard for this holiday, it was supposed to be two weeks of just taking time out with the family.”

However, the family will now have to leave Mexico and head home. They plan to arrive back just ahead of the curfew at 12:30 am on Sunday morning.

Good Morning Britain viewers were unsympathetic to their plight and took to Twitter to air their disgust.

One wrote: “If you are stupid and selfish enough to go abroad on holiday during a pandemic, zero sympathy when it all goes pear-shaped.”

Another posted: "I have no sympathy for these people trapped in Mexico."

A third continued: “Sorry but if you go on a dream holiday in the middle of a worldwide pandemic then maybe you should have waited.”

And a fourth user offered some advice, albeit too late for the Deans: “We all need a holiday! We’ve all earned a holiday. But common sense says stay at home until at least 2022. Suck it up, don’t go abroad, don’t waste that hard-earned money.”

