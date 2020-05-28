Good Morning Britain: Viewers shocked as Jason Watkins is cut off while discussing child bereavement

ITV viewers were stunned to see actor Jason Watkins cut off mid-sentence as he spoke about child bereavement on Good Morning Britain.

The Crown and Line Of Duty star, 53, was interviewed on the programme this morning (Thursday, May 28) by co-hosts Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh.

At the end of the chat, Ben asked Jason - whose daughter died on New Year's Day in 2011, aged just two-and-a-half, from sepsis - about his work as a patron of the charity Child Bereavement UK.

What happened during Jason's interview?

Good Morning Britain cut Jason Watkins off as he discussed child bereavement (Credit: ITV)

"It's a very difficult time," Ben said. "For families that are losing children or children losing parents, it's... how are you offering support?"

Jason said: "We're all aware of sirens passing our front door every few minutes. Child Bereavement UK's this fantastic charity.

"It's interesting listening to Prince William talk about his mental health issues and the programme tonight about that looks fascinating. He is a royal patron of the charity that I'm a patron for."

Ben had to apologise as they had run out of time (Credit: ITV)

He continued: "Really, if you're a child who's already lost a parent, the idea that your other surviving parent may die, particularly in young children, is a terrible place to be. I think that's particularly hard, and also...

At that point, the GMB music played over Jason's voice, cutting him off before he could finish his sentence.

Viewers were shocked, branding it "rude" and "disgraceful" (Credit: ITV)

Ben said, apologetically: "We're going to have to lose you there I'm afraid, Jason! We will put this online though, we'll talk later.

"Thank you for joining us, we're out of time. Lorraine's up next."

What did viewers think?

Viewers on Twitter were shocked to see Jason's interview cut short, especially as he was discussing such an important and emotive issue.

On Twitter, one said: "Wow! That was rude @GMB cutting Jason Watkins off mid sentence. Why bother asking him a question about his charity work for mental health if you knew you were ending the show? #GMB."

Another tweeted: "Such a pity that @GMB just cut off @Jason__Watkins as he was talking about the children's bereavement charity he's a patron of."

Wow! That was rude.

Someone replied: "Disgraceful, not just a pity!"

A fourth said: "I agree. CBUK is such an incredible charity. All for a few money-making adverts. Made me a bit cross, and sad too."

"'We have to cut you off there, Jason, in the middle of a very worthwhile conversation'," wrote a fifth. "'Up next is Lorraine, who has an exclusive interview with former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson on how he's coping with lockdown' #gmb."

ED! contacted Good Morning Britain for comment.

