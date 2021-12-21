Andi Peters is proving very popular with viewers of Good Morning Britain and Lorraine.

With Lorraine Kelly taking time off for Christmas, Andi Peters has been busy filling in her usual slot.

It’s given viewers a chance to warm to Andi, who usually only get to see the star presenting GMB and Lorraine competitions.

As a result, many fans rushed to social media this week to praise his style of presenting.

In fact, some even want Andi to take over permanently!

Good Morning Britain viewers are desperate for Andi to be given a promotion

“So delighted to see you Andi on our screens not just doing competitions. Still looks the same after decades!” said one viewer.

A second wrote: “Andi Peters standing in for Lorraine has been fantastic, today nd yesterday.

“Instead of talking about Adele it’s been evisceration of the govt. Didn’t see that coming, but I approve #lorraine”.

Yay! The brilliant Andi Peters has centre stage today. More please! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Would love to see him host This Morning with Josie, they'd be hilarious together. Move over Phil and Holly… — Ratatoskr (@RatatoskrUK) December 20, 2021

Andi Peters (!) standing in for Lorraine has been fantastic, today & yesterday. instead of talking about Adele it's been evisceration of the govt. didn't see that coming, but I approve #lorraine — Fred (the hermit) 1971 – #GTTO (@lazyfred1971) December 21, 2021

@andipeters hosting GMB has made my Tuesday 😂🎄👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NXhZ4XbjPF — Kirsty Edwards (@_KirstyRose_) December 21, 2021

“YES!!! Love to see @andipeters stepping in for Lorraine. We need to see more of Andi please, he brightens my day & puts a smile on my face,” said a third entertained viewer.

A fourth tweeted: “First time watching @andipeters on Lorraine – he’s a breath of fresh air – and also funny!”

“Yay! The brilliant Andi Peters has centre stage today. More please!” said a fifth.

Meanwhile, another added that they’d love to see Andi take over This Morning with Josie Gibson.

“Would love to see him host This Morning with Josie, they’d be hilarious together. Move over Phil and Holly…”

Lorraine will be back on screens on Christmas Day in a pre-recorded special.

After that, fans won’t see the Scottish host till the New Year when she’ll return on January 4.

