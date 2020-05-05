Good Morning Britain viewers divided over Piers Morgan's return

Piers Morgan has been absent from Good Morning Britain for the past two days.

On Sunday night (May 3) the presenter revealed that he was due to be tested for coronavirus, after displaying a mild symptom.

He updated his social media followers on Monday night to let them know that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

The former Britain's Got Talent judge then added that he would not be returning to his breakfast show role until his doctor gives him clearance.

Now we all know that Piers is Marmite in human form - some kneel at his feet in praise of his forthright manner, while others find his interview technique bullying.

And there are mixed feelings among ED! readers about his return - with some saying they would rather stay away!

Pity he's got to come back at all.

Marjorie wrote on Facebook: "It's so much better on GMB without him. We need calm, not the rant-man going off in a tantrum.

"When he comes back I definitely won't be watching, it's bad enough with lockdown without having to listen to his ranting."

Angie added: "It's lovely without him talking over everyone. When he comes back though, it will be me, me, me."

Tina replied to Angie: "Couldn't agree more. He will have a 'pity party'. I don't watch when he's on."

"All we'll hear is what he went through. Pity he's got to come back at all."

His supporters are just relieved to hear he doesn't have the killer virus...

'Missing him'

Kate wrote: "Hope he's feeling better and great news he tested negative. Missing him on GMB. Ben doing a great job while he's away."

Elaine agreed: "Well I love Piers. Says as it is. Not the same without him. If you don't like him, simple: don't watch. With what's going on in the world I can't believe the moaners."

Are you enjoying Good Morning Britain without Piers Morgan?

