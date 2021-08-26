Viewers were left divided on Good Morning Britain today (August 26) as Colin Stagg appeared on the show.

Stagg, 57, was wrongly arrested for the murder of Rachel Nickell in 1992 and his character is currently appearing Channel 4 drama, Deceit.

However, Stagg left viewers divided after he said “all men lie to get what they want”.

Good Morning Britain today: What happened to Colin Stagg?

Hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh welcomed Colin into the studio and talked to him about the case that changed his life back in the early 1990s.

Seen as a loner, he was pegged as a suspect by the police early in the investigation.

They employed a female undercover operative to extract a confession from him.

However, she found no real evidence against him.

After spending 13 months in prison, he was acquitted in 1994 with the judge saying the police had used “excessive zeal”.

Subsequently, thanks to DNA techniques when the case was re-opened in 2008, Robert Napper was found guilty of the brutal murder.

Colin Stagg on appeared Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

A ‘shy, immature young man’

Colin Stagg appeared on GMB this morning to talk about the extraordinary events.

He said that it was “just an incident that happened in my life” and admitted he as a “shy, immature young man” back in the 1990s.

When asked about the drama, he said he thought he came across “quite well” and not “creepy” as many regard him.

Charlotte was asking the questions on GMB (Credit: ITV)

And, responding to the claims he shared sexual fantasies with the female undercover operative and spoke about the Rachel Nickell case with her, he said: “I was just responding to what Lizzie was telling me.

“Any man would tell any woman a lie to get what they want. It was no different from that basically.”

Colin stagg an ordinary bloke who got caught in a manhunt…#GMB. He’s moved on…so should the world… — im kev ..with my mate Trevor the Hedgehog… (@kevinsm17554523) August 26, 2021

#GMB Colin Stagg may have been 'creepy' but that didn't make him a murderer and £700,000 was never enough.. — Dolly Day (@DollyWishes1) August 26, 2021

How did viewers react?

The quote divided viewers on Twitter.

However, one viewer said: “Colin Stagg an ordinary bloke who got caught in a manhunt… #GMB.

“He’s moved on… so should the world…”