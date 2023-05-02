Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley under fire today after surprise ‘ruined’ for little boy

Good Morning Britain today (Tuesday, May 2) saw Richard accidentally “ruin” a surprise for a little boy on the show, leading to Susanna Reid stepping in.

The 67-year-old came under fire from viewers afterward, with some branding the moment an “embarrassment”.

Richard made a blunder (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Good Morning Britain today?

Today’s edition of GMB saw Richard seemingly spoil a surprise for a little boy during the show. Richard and Susanna were speaking to eight-year-old Dylan, a Leeds United supporter.

A clip featuring Dylan has gone viral recently. In the clip, Dylan is ignored by the Leeds United players as he waits to greet them at the team hotel. Leeds have been slammed for the clip and have since issued an apology for their player’s behaviour.

Dylan’s father explained that the players were smiling at Dylan, however the angle of the clip doesn’t show this.

“What you have got to remember is the video is just a tiny snapshot of what happened,” he said.

“The angle at which they were standing just didn’t show the smiles. It looks to us from this one vantage point as if they’re completely blanking Dylan, but you’re saying that actually they were giving him a smile,” he then said.

Richard ‘ruined’ a surprise for a Leeds fan (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley ruins surprise on Good Morning Britain today

Dylan’s father then continued, saying: “That’s not the case and if there were a couple of players in the zone, they were in the zone because of this match.”

Richard then revealed that Leeds United had organised a surprise for Dylan.

“Leeds are offering Dylan, I’m sure you know this, travel to and from Leeds, what they call the mascot experience, which includes meeting the players in a much more controlled environment,” he said.

Dylan’s family were left stunned by the revelation. Susanna was too. “They didn’t know this!” Susanna said.

“Well, why did they tell me this then?” Richard exclaimed.

Richard was slammed for ruining the surprise (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Richard

Richard came under fire from some viewers for ruining the surprise for Dylan on today’s show.

“Madeley just ruining the surprise for this little boy [face palm emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

“Whoever is responsible for that car crash ruining the surprise for Dylan, whether it’s the producer or Richard needs to go… toe-curling embarrassment,” another fumed.

“Why did that diddy Madeley spoil that wee lad’s surprise, man’s a scatter brained clown,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers were just happy to see Dylan get his surprise.

“His little face you could tell he had no clue,” one viewer gushed.

Read more: Richard Madeley reveals wife Judy is ‘sleeping in spare room’ as he thanks GMB viewers for advice

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.