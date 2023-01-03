GMB viewers in hysterics over guest’s savage remark to Richard Madeley live on air

Good Morning Britain viewers shared a laugh today after a guest, Mick Lynch, made a sarcastic dig at impassioned presenter Richard Madeley.

Mick serves as the head of the RMT, a union centred around rail, maritime and transport workers. He came onto the show to discuss the ongoing train strikes up and down the country.

Mick Lynch didn’t hold back against Richard Madeley on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

From today until Friday (Jan 7), it’s expected only one in five trains will run.

It’s disruptive measures such as this that seemed to have irked GMB host Richard. But as Richard made clear his frustrations with Mick, the union boss was having none of it.

Mick has been on Good Morning Britain a number of times over the past few years. In fact, when he was last on the programme, he’d accused Richard of consistently interrupting him.

On today’s show, however, Mick met Richard’s annoyance with a sarcastic, throwaway comment.

‘How much longer do you think you can go on with this?’ ‘We can go on with it until we get a settlement.’@richardm56 questions RMT Union General Secretary Mick Lynch pic.twitter.com/Q8mb5K6JOD — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 3, 2023

Richard told the union leader that train strikes were having a severe impact on the hospitality sector. Referencing an article in The Guardian, he then complained that strike action had cost the industry an eye-watering £1.5 billion.

Therefore, he insisted that this proved his point about the inconvenience of the strikes during their previous interview. Richard said: “It looks as if I was kind of right, doesn’t it?”

But Mick was having none of it. He took a swipe at the presenter, suggesting he had a big ego.

Sarcastically, he remarked: “Well, Richard, you’re always right. As everybody in this country knows.”

This comment alone elicited a hurricane of expressive tweets from viewers. They admitted that it had tickled them.

Mick Lynch was defended by many GMB fans on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Mick Lynch’s dig

One GMB fan quoted Mick’s comment, and included a gif of comedian Ricky Gervais laughing.

“Mick Lynch 1, Richard Madeley 0,” another fan tweeted. They paired their words with a gif of Jerry the cartoon mouse dancing around, smiling.

Someone else said: “‘Well Richard, you’re always right as everyone in the country knows!’ Well said Mick Lynch,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Some fans, however, struggled to see the humour in Richard’s behaviour and the wider interaction.

“Mick Lynch yet again running rings around Richard Madeley,” one disgruntled viewer said. “The bloke [Richard] has zero journalistic integrity.”

Another fan opined: “Go on, Mick Lynch. School him [Richard].”

