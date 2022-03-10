GMB viewers all say same thing as Ranvir Singh hosts with Ben Shephard

Good Morning Britain viewers all had the same complaint to make today as Ranvir Singh hosted the show alongside Ben Shephard.

Viewers accused Ranvir of interrupting and talking over people – things which quickly got under the skins of many.

Ranvir Singh on Good Morning Britain today

Ranvir and Ben fronted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Today’s edition of GMB was fronted by Ranvir and Ben – and viewers weren’t too happy.

It wasn’t long before viewers started getting irritated with Ranvir, with many accusing her of interrupting and talking over guests.

Things came to a head for viewers during Ranvir and Ben’s interview with the Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey.

Following the news that Russia had bombed a hospital in Mariupol’, Ranvir and Ben questioned Mr. Heappey on when the UK will send anti-air missiles to stop the bombings.

They also challenged Mr. Heappey on the refugee visa chaos that’s currently going on.

Ranvir argued that sanctions, which are hitting the Russian economy, aren’t going to stop Russians from bombing hospitals like they currently are.

What else was said?

Ranvir and Ben challenged James Heappey today (Credit: ITV)

Ben and Ranvir then raised the subject of the refugee crisis and the fact that the UK isn’t doing as much to help as other countries.

Ranvir then asked Mr. Heappey about the frustration many Britons have about the UK making it difficult for Ukrainian refugees to get into the country.

“I know that she [Priti Patel] […] wants people to be able to come to the UK in the easiest way possible…” Mr. Heappey began, before Ranvir cut him off.

“Mr. Heappey can I just interject there,” Ranvir interrupted. “May I finish the question?” Mr. Heappey asked, however Ranvir clearly wasn’t ready to allow him to.

“Can I just interject on that particular point,” she said again, silencing the Armed Forces Minister.

Viewers soon became tired of Ranvir’s interrupting and took to Twitter to complain.

How did Good Morning Britain viewers react today?

Ranvir wasn’t impressed with Mr. Heappey, and viewers weren’t impressed with her (Credit: ITV)

“Ranvir butting in and cutting him off… I wanted to hear what the Defence Minister said!” one viewer complained.

“A very bad interview from Ben, Ranvir today with the Armed Forces Minster, stupid questions asking when weapons will be sent let’s just compromise security shall we,” another viewer ranted. “Ben and Ranvir constantly shouting and interrupting.”

“Ranvir and her constant loud and inane interruptions during interviews drive me insane!!!” a third wrote.

However, a viewer praised Ranvir saying: “@ranvir01 nice take down of @pritipatel to James Heappey.”

