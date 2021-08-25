On Good Morning Britain today, viewers accused host Ranvir Singh of talking over co-host Charlotte Hawkins.

The pair are experienced broadcasters and have worked together plenty of times in the past.

However, viewers noticed something this morning that provoked a response on social media.

Charlotte and Ranvir on GMB this morning (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

Ranvir, 44, and Charlotte, 43, reunited on the show to host this morning’s episode (Wednesday August 25).

As they welcomed the usual mix of political and showbiz guests, they joked how rare it was for them both to host together.

However, viewers soon noticed what they thought was a bit of an ongoing trend.

Throughout their interviews (including Secretary Of State For Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab) they accused her of talking over Charlotte.

How did viewers react to the show?

Taking to Twitter, viewers urged her to stop the habit on Good Morning Britain today.

One wrote: “Is Ranvir the chief today? She keeps talking over everyone [sigh emoji].”

“I’m sick of Ranvir talking over Charlotte constantly for attention,” another one said. “It’s really annoying.”

A third added: “I’m starting to feel sorry for Charlotte sitting there like a lemon while Ranvir constantly talks over her #gmb.”

However, others had more complimentary comments about today’s show.

One said: “Good morning, love the show.”

Charlotte and Ranvir interviewed Iwan today (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on Good Morning Britain today?

It’s not the first time Ranvir attracted criticism on Good Morning Britain today.

During an interview with Game Of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, both Ranvir and Charlotte divided viewers with their line of questioning.

They asked several questions that seemed to be factually incorrect.

However, Iwan laughed off the mistakes as he corrected them.

Views branded the interview “awkward” and urged the pair to improve its research.

