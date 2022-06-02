On Good Morning Britain today, two royal experts clashed over whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should be at the Queen’s Jubilee.

Celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee kick off today with a Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The Queen will be joined by members of the Royal Family to celebrate, including her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

Royal commentators Angela Levin and Emily Andrews appeared on GMB today to discuss their thoughts.

Ms Levin said she thinks Meghan and Harry joining the celebrations will put “pressure” on the monarch, 96.

However, Ms Andrews insisted that’s “ridiculous” because the Queen invited the couple.

Ms Levin said: “We like the monarchy, I am a really keen monarchist, and I think that is badly timed.

“Harry and Megan shouldn’t come because they’re putting more pressure on the Queen, she’s got a very hard four days.”

However, host Adil Ray insisted the Queen would “welcome” Harry and Meghan and questioned what pressure she’d be under.

Ms Levin replied: “No, because she’s not very well. She’s got mobility problems and I think that for someone of her age to have four full days…”

Adil then asked how this will be “bad” for the Queen.

Ms Levin said: “I think that people who don’t want them to come would agree with me that their behaviour has been appalling.

“Therefore they should be ashamed and they should not come and try to grab a few shots that will help them with their Netflix career.”

However, Ms Andrews disagreed and said Her Majesty invited Harry and Meghan “with grace”.

She said: “I think we should be more like the Queen. I think it’s ridiculous, if you forgive me Angela, to say it’s going to put pressure on the Queen for Meghan and Harry to be here.

“The Queen invited them with warmness and grace and it was a magnanimous gesture and she said, ‘You’re my family, please come.'”

Reports claim that Harry and Meghan will be involved in the Trooping the Colour ceremony today.

However, Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that only working members of the Royal Family will join the Queen for the balcony appearance during the RAF flypast.

