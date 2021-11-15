Good Morning Britain viewers weren’t happy today after guest Kevin Maguire suggested the Queen should abdicate.

Journalist Kevin appeared on the ITV breakfast show to discuss the 95-year-old Queen’s health after she pulled out of the Remembrance Sunday service for the first time in 22 years due to a “strained back”.

Appearing alongside radio presenter Andrew Pierce, Kevin told hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid that he thought the UK was living through “the end of an era”.

He said: “She’s 95; she is very frail.”

Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire discuss the Queen’s health on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Good Morning Britain today?

He added that it was time for Queen Elizabeth II to “step down” and “make way” for someone to replace her.

He said: “She will not go on forever and let’s be honest, she can’t do her job now. We’re seeing that her job is to go to these occasions, and she can’t.

“I’ve always thought instead of monarchs just being kept in positions and wearing them down; you’d be much better to have a system of abdication.

“You do it in other monarchies, so no disrespect to her. You just make way for someone.”

Kevin Maguire came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Should the Queen step down?

TV viewers were quick to blast Kevin on Twitter.

One wrote: “Please don’t harass the Queen, Kevin. It doesn’t become you. She is wise enough to know when the right time will be.”

Meanwhile, another said: “How on earth do you continue to give air time to Maguire, now complaining our Queen can’t do her job despite being 95 and a sprained back, the man is a complete embarrassment.”

A third responded: “Absolutely disgusted at [Maguire] saying our Queen can’t do her job… I’m furious he should be banned from the show.”

After his TV appearance, Kevin clarified his comments via his Twitter account and tweeted: “She’s 95 and deserves a happy retirement like anybody else.”

The speculation over the Queen’ health comes after it was first announced in October that she would be taking time off to rest after a hospital stay for “preliminary tests” had taken place.

The Queen is all smiles during one of her last public engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boris Johnson says the Monarch is very well

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently reassured the public that the Queen is very well after seeing her last week.

Elsewhere, Piers Morgan tweeted yesterday (14 November): “There’s something we’re not being told about the Queen’s health; it’s clearly a more serious situation than the palace is saying.”

Whatever the situation, we hope the Queen gets well soon!

