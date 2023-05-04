Good Morning Britain: Dr Hilary Jones issues warning over ‘new drug offering Alzheimer’s hope’

On Good Morning Britain today, Dr. Hilary Jones issued a warning over a new drug offering Alzheimer’s hope.

The 69-year-old doctor is a regular on the TV screens. He has continued to share his advice and knowledge on a manner of health issues on shows like GMB and Lorraine.

And on Thursday (May 4) Dr Hilary was at it again when he was invited on to share his thoughts about a rumoured “new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease”.

Good Morning Britain today: Dr Hilary talks new Alzheimer’s drug

One of the topics on GMB on Thursday was the news of a groundbreaking “Alzheimer’s treatment”. This drug may be able to reportedly slow the disease down by 35% – in particular cognitive & functional decline.

Speaking to hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, Dr Hilary was asked by Ben: “There will be viewers watching this morning that will be thinking this could really help my family. What’s the time frame for it?” He quizzed further: “When will they be able to get it?”

But Dr Hilary went ahead and issued a blow and a warning. He said: “Bottom line is it’s years away, unfortunately.”

Dr Hilary issues blow on Good Morning Britain

He explained: “We would pray for something that worked immediately for everybody but it’s not the case.” Kate then chimed in and asked: “And is that because you need time to see what this drug does overtime over the period?”

“Exactly,” Dr Hilary responded. He went on: “1700 patients were on this trial so we need greater numbers on more trials and we need to look at the long term data down the line and the costs.”

“First it HAS got to BE approved. If it’s considered effective and safe enough and then NICE would have to approve it in terms of cost-effectiveness,” he said.

Martin Lewis makes ‘slip-up’ on GMB

In other GMB news, Martin Lewis apologised to viewers yesterday (May 3) after making a mistake on the show. Chatting with co-host Susanna Reid for his Wallet Wednesday segment, Martin accidentally referred to the government’s Warm Home Discount Scheme as a payment of £150 a week, instead of a payment of £150 a year.

Later on Twitter he clarified what he actually meant. Martin wrote: “On the 6:40 am slot I slipped (live TV) and apparently said warm home discount is £150 a week. Sadly not. It’s £150 a year. Sorry.”

Many fans responded to Martin and told him there were no hard feelings. One fan wrote: “At 6:40 am it’s difficult to even know my own name… don’t beat yourself up over it.” A second person added: “Don’t worry about it. You have so much to remember, how you do I just don’t know. Those of us who get it know it’s per year. Error forgiven!”

