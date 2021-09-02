Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid came under fire today over her comments about her “friend” Piers Morgan.

Viewers took exception to comments made by Susanna during an interview with Piers’ wife Celia Walden.

She was on the show to promote her new book, but she ended up embroiled in a conversation about Piers and his upcoming plans.

Susanna Reid interviewed Piers Morgan’s wife on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain: What did Susanna say about Piers Morgan?

Before Celia came on, Susanna and co-host Ben Shephard were chatting about Piers’ Ofcom ruling.

During the chat, Susanna admitted she felt awkward when Piers left the show.

Read more: Good Morning Britain fans beg for Piers Morgan to return to the show

“On the one hand, I’ve got my friend Piers Morgan and the other my bosses. It was awkward,” she admitted.

Later, chatting Celia, she said: “Obviously I’m in touch with him, he’s my friend,” before asking what is upcoming career plans were.

Celia Walden was plugging her book on Good Morning Britain today but talk soon turned to husband Piers Morgan (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to the comments?

Susanna didn’t come off favourably on Twitter among GMB viewers.

She was branded a “hypocrite”, the GMB presenters were called “two-faced” and another asked why Susanna didn’t “defend” Piers if they are such good friends.

“Susanna avoiding eye contact with Mrs Piers on #gmb on the Ofcom subject,” said one. “‘Yes we’re all a family’, but clearly there were huge differences of opinion between her and @piersmorgan.”

Read more: Piers Morgan congratulated on Instagram as he shares sweet family news

Another added: “Susanna is such a hypocrite. When Piers stormed off she never defended him. When he left she never defended him and now she’s sitting here talking to his wife and calling him a friend?”

A third claimed: “I sense a degree of two-faced, backstabbing has gone on.

“Piers was never mentioned, I remember a number of sly comments. Now they are sweetness and light, helping the Morgans’ bank balance.”

Another was a little more harsh.

“Shame nobody on your woke little show backed him at the time, how is the irrelevant weather man doing?” they asked.

“How two-faced these presenters are. Not one of them spoke up for Morgan, now they’re all over him like a rash,” said another.

“Was thinking the same – who would want colleagues/friends like these?” another added.

Viewers appeared to think Susanna should’ve stood up for Piers when he quit GMB (Credit: Splash News)

Susanna was right not to back Piers’ ‘disgraceful’ behaviour

However, some did recall the ferocity of Piers’ attack on the Duchess of Sussex, and said Susanna and the gang had done entirely the right thing.

“His behaviour was disgraceful,” one viewer said. “How do you speak up for that?”

Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.