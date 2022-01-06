Susanna Reid has been slammed by Good Morning Britain viewers over her behaviour during an interview with an MP on today’s show (Thursday, January 6).

The 50-year-old presenter was accused of continuously talking over Grant Shapps throughout the course of the interview, with many branding her “rude”.

Susanna Reid’s interview with Grant Shapps on Good Morning Britain

Susanna and Ben welcomed Transport Secretary Grant Shapps onto the show (Credit: ITV)

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, called into GMB to discuss price caps on energy bills, and how they could reach up to £2,000 in 2022.

Mr Shapps appeared on-screen holding a cup, prompting Susanna to ask whether he was drinking vodka.

“Vodka in the mug?” she asked. “You might need it.”

“I wish,” Mr Shapps laughed. Things then turned serious as Susanna started the interview proper.

Read more: Good Morning Britain: Kate Garraway left ‘bewildered’ by hair mishap

“I mean, we’re all laughing right now, but this is a very serious year, 2022,” she said. “It’s the year of the squeeze, it’s being called.”

She then spoke about how the rise in energy bill prices is going to affect struggling households particularly. “What on Earth is the government going to do to help?” she asked.

Mr. Shapps then spoke about how the government is going to be providing those families with financial support, such as an increase in the national living wage. He also said that the energy price cap was remaining in place. It was at this point that Susanna began to interrupt him.

What did Susanna Reid say?

Susanna wasn’t impressed with Mr Shapps’ answers (Credit: ITV)

“Sorry,” Susanna interrupted. “Remaining in place? The price cap’s going to go up in April!”

Mr Shapps then tried to explain, but Susanna kept talking, cutting him off. “When you say remaining in place, the energy price cap is going up!”

Mr Shapps then attempted to expand upon his earlier answer, but it didn’t take long for Susanna to interrupt him again.

“It’s going to go up,” she snapped, silencing the MP.

Every time Mr Shapps then went to speak, Susanna continued to talk, causing the MP to laugh to himself.

After making her point, Susanna then moved on to her next question, this time causing Mr Shapps to do the interrupting.

“Whoah hold on, I can’t let that go unchallenged,” he said of her earlier point. However, Mr Shapps barely got started before Susanna interrupted him again, something that continued to happen every few seconds throughout the course of the interview.

Susanna’s co-host, Ben Shephard wasn’t innocent in all this either, as he occasionally chipped in when Mr Shapps was talking at times too.

But there were no hard feelings at the end of the interview, as Mr Shapps said it was a “pleasure as always” to appear on the show.

What did GMB viewers say?

Grant Shapps was visibly frustrated by Susanna’s continued interruptions, as were viewers (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain viewers were less than impressed with Susanna’s behaviour during the interview. Many were frustrated that the 50-year-old kept interrupting and talking over Mr Shapps during the interview.

Plenty complained on Twitter after the interview was over.

“Another car crash interview by Reid doesn’t wait for a reply, just cuts in and continues with another rant,” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: GMB star Kate Garraway branded ‘unprofessional’ over behaviour on show today

“What a car crash that was susanna just shouting over him,” another said.

“Difficult to interview a slippery eel,” a third wrote. “Constantly wishing Susanna and Ben would let Shapps speak… but then it’s just misleading smoke and mirrors from him anyway. Again.”

“Sanctimonious Susanna what’s the point of asking a question then not allowing the minister to answer? Your constant talking over him is both pointless and a waste of time,” another viewer ranted.

However, others praised Susanna’s approach to the interview.

One tweeted Susanna saying: “You were fantastic when interviewing Grant Shapps.”

Another added: “Great interview with Shapps. Only channel and person to challenge.”

A third wrote: “Very well done Susanna Reid! You are a PROFESSIONAL! Wish others did the same.”

What did you think of Susanna’s behaviour during the interview? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.