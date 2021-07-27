Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid confirmed today that she’s heading on her summer break.

The presenter, 50, co-hosted Tuesday’s programme – her final show of the summer – with Ben Shephard.

But Susanna revealed to GMB viewers at the end of the show that she’s now enjoying a break and she’ll return in September.

Ben and Susanna hosted GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Susanna Reid say on Good Morning Britain?

Susanna said: “I’m going to say goodbye. I’m taking a break now for the summer.

“But Good Morning Britain of course is back tomorrow from six.”

Ben joked: “Here are the pictures when Susanna said she was going off for the summer.”

Susanna is taking a break for the summer until September (Credit: ITV)

Footage then played showing people cheering and jumping up and down.

Ben added: “She was announcing to the team that she has enjoyed this year but needed a break and when she finally said, ‘I’m going to have a little bit of time off…'”

You’ll be missed – but have a great break Susanna and come back refreshed and ready for action.

Susanna said: “That’s the newsroom right now!”

Viewers were divided over the news Susanna was off on her annual summer break.

Many fans said they’ll miss Susanna (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “It’s Susanna’s last day before her summer break!” followed by a tearful GIF.

Another wrote: “You’ll be missed – but have a great break Susanna and come back refreshed and ready for action.”

A third added: “Enjoy your summer holiday break and have fun Susanna. I’m definitely be missing you already.”

However, others were happy with the news!

Some fans begged Susanna to bring back Piers with her in September (Credit: ITV)

One commented: “We won’t miss you Susanna so take two months off.”

Another tweeted: “Maybe they will find a replacement for Susanna during her ‘holiday’.”

Meanwhile, others begged Susanna to bring back former host Piers Morgan when she returns.

One said: “Can you bring Piers Morgan back with you, Ben is so bland and boring!”

Another wrote: “Bring @piersmorgan with you when you do.”

GMB airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

