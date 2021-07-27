Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid confirmed today that she’s heading on her summer break.
The presenter, 50, co-hosted Tuesday’s programme – her final show of the summer – with Ben Shephard.
But Susanna revealed to GMB viewers at the end of the show that she’s now enjoying a break and she’ll return in September.
What did Susanna Reid say on Good Morning Britain?
Susanna said: “I’m going to say goodbye. I’m taking a break now for the summer.
“But Good Morning Britain of course is back tomorrow from six.”
Ben joked: “Here are the pictures when Susanna said she was going off for the summer.”
Footage then played showing people cheering and jumping up and down.
Ben added: “She was announcing to the team that she has enjoyed this year but needed a break and when she finally said, ‘I’m going to have a little bit of time off…'”
Susanna said: “That’s the newsroom right now!”
Viewers were divided over the news Susanna was off on her annual summer break.
What did GMB viewers say?
One person said on Twitter: “It’s Susanna’s last day before her summer break!” followed by a tearful GIF.
Another wrote: “You’ll be missed – but have a great break Susanna and come back refreshed and ready for action.”
A third added: “Enjoy your summer holiday break and have fun Susanna. I’m definitely be missing you already.”
However, others were happy with the news!
One commented: “We won’t miss you Susanna so take two months off.”
Another tweeted: “Maybe they will find a replacement for Susanna during her ‘holiday’.”
Meanwhile, others begged Susanna to bring back former host Piers Morgan when she returns.
One said: “Can you bring Piers Morgan back with you, Ben is so bland and boring!”
Another wrote: “Bring @piersmorgan with you when you do.”
GMB airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.
