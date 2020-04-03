Good Morning Britain pays tribute to singing surgeon 'Dr Elvis' amid coronavirus pandemic

Today, Good Morning Britain presenters Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh interviewed U.S medic Dr Elvis.

The singing surgeon went viral after recording a moving cover of John Lennon's 'Imagine', after a shift at the hospital.

He joined the hosts via live video link and the pair thanked him for "spreading joy", amid the coronavirus outbreak.

GMB fans took to Twitter to praise the heath worker.

The medic from Minnesota, sang the infamous song while dressed in his scrubs.

His colleague Dr William Robinson played the piano.

IMAGINE ALL THE PEOPLE



Beautiful Song from Dr. Francois singing #JohnLennon's Imagine, accompanied by fellow orthopedic surgeon @w_a_robinson on piano.#FightCOVID19 #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/xSSVRZmWDl — Rudy Lim (@RudyLim) March 28, 2020

Good Morning Britain 's Ranvir Singh joked: "That is beggar's belief, a doctor and can sing like that!"

"That is too much talent in one person."

The doctor whose real name is reminiscent of the US singer, explained how he was using his voice as a way to boost morale during these "unprecedented times."

Dr Elvis went on to say: "Music goes places that medicine can't."

"Honoured"

"I am honoured to be able to share music and medicine with patients."

Dr Elvis is currently training to be a surgeon.

While he admitted he was overwhelmed by the positive response online, he is no stranger to fame.

Back in 2018, Dr Ellis went on the Ellen Show and performed live for America.

The talented medic will be taking part Elton John's concert - from his living room.

Dr Elvis said: "That was a big moment that made me realise how music connects us."

"Growing up Elton's voice was everything to me. Knowing I would even be on a show where he was is an absolute honour and very surreal."

The singer joked that he had to "pinch himself" every morning as it feels like a dream.

Those watching Good Morning Britain at home were loving the singing surgeon.

One user joked: "US medic Dr Elvis Francois, He's a Doctor, he's handsome, he's got perfect teeth, he's got a great name and he's got a great

voice...where did it all go wrong for him??? #GMB #goodmorningbritain"

Others were fans of more than his voice.

A fan said: "That guy on #GMB is absolutely beautiful..."

Another agreed: "After watching Dr Elvis Francois sing Imagine on Good Morning Britain, I admire what he does as a vocation, he sings

beautifully but what skin care products does he use, his skin looks amazing!"

"All hands on deck"

As COVID-19 grips the world, Ranvir asked Dr Elvis what the situation was like working as a surgeon in the U.S.

"In my hospital it is all hands on deck. You have doctors, nurses, surgeons and allied health staff taking on responsibilities that are not perhaps their speciality."

"There is a lot of anxiety and a lot of uncertainty but the team are coming together."

You can find Dr Elvis Francois on Instagram.

