Good Morning Britain: Should Brits be wearing coronavirus masks?

Today Good Morning Britain saw a debate on whether the public should be wearing coronavirus masks.

As the UK's lockdown measures extend for another three weeks, Brits are looking for answers.

Many are asking what can be done to further halt the spread of COVID-19.

GMB host Ranvir Singh tackled the issue that has divided countries during the crisis.

The question of coronavirus masks is causing a lot of confusion around the UK.

Some countries are encouraging their citizens to wear masks, as they see them as an effective to measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation is also agreeing that "masks are important for everybody".

However, Public Health England has stuck to their original advice.

Read more: Should you wear a coronavirus face mask? Dr Hilary dispels myths on Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain. (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to broadcaster Iain Dale, Ranvir asked if the public would be expected to wear masks when the lockdown is lifted.

The journalist explained: "We saw this in Spain as they lift the restrictions on public transport. They were giving masks to thousands of people."

Ranvir continued: "We all deserve to know don't we? Should we start looking at buying masks? What we don't want is to be told suddenly everyone needs a mask to go on public transport."

The GMB host expressed concern about the number of masks available, leading to a "clamber for masks in short supply".

Read more: How is Kate Garraway's husband? Latest news on Derek Draper amid COVID-19 battle

Mayor Sadiq Khan wants all Londoners to wear coronavirus masks (Credit: Splash)

Speaking to the Good Morning Britain presenters, Iain Dale replied: "There is a debate on how effective masks actually are on stopping you being infected or infecting someone else."

However he admitted that Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan believes everyone in the city should be wearing a mask "particularly if they are on public transport".

Writing on Twitter last night, Khan revealed: "I've lobbied the Government for some time now to make the wearing of face coverings obligatory on public transport.

"Evidence from around the world is showing that face coverings are effective at reducing the spread of #COVID19."

NEW: I've lobbied the Government for some time now to make the wearing of face coverings obligatory on public transport.



Evidence from around the world is showing that face coverings are effective at reducing the spread of #COVID19.pic.twitter.com/KhEjA7avsj — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 16, 2020

PPE shortage

However, Iain Dale pointed out the UK's shortage of PPE could be stopping the government recommending this course of action.

The correspondent went on to say: "I have no idea whether there would be enough masks in this country to do that. I suspect not."

"People are still having trouble getting masks."

The GMB guest mentioned the well publicised shortages of masks in care home across the UK.

Read more: Piers Morgan and Matt Hancock face off live on Good Morning Britain

Should Brits wear coronavirus masks?

Previously, ITV's resident medic Dr Hilary Jones discussed this issue extensively on Good Morning Britain.

Dr Hilary Jones said: "There is hardly any evidence that healthy people should wear masks. Those who are symptomatic should because it stops the mechanical transmission of these droplets."

He went on to say: "For healthy people it could do more harm than good as it encourages people to put their hands to their faces more."

Another problem is, it can quickly become moist with air and once a coronavirus mask is moist, it no longer traps the contagious bio particles.

Dr Hilary Jones on Good Morning Britain. (Credit: ITV)

The doctor also pointed out wearing a mask "could induce a form of complacency. You think you're wearing a mask and you don't need to hand wash".

Dr Hilary continued: "Hand washing is important. If you choose to wear a mask you must wash your hands before putting it on, wash your hands before you take it off and wash your hands after you take it off."

"If you don't do this you are contaminating the mask every time."

The medic ended by saying: "You don't need to wear one out in public if you are socially distancing and have no symptoms. If you are self-isolating at home with symptoms, wear a mask."

Read more: How does coronavirus spread? Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones shares the facts

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.