Richard Madeley looked emotional on Good Morning Britain as he sent a touching message to Dame Deborah James today (Monday, May 16).

Dame Deborah is currently battling bowel cancer. In the past week, she has raised over £6 million in support of Cancer Research UK.

Deborah was made a Dame recently (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James cancer

Over the past six years, journalist and radio presenter Deborah James has been battling bowel cancer.

Last week, after a difficult few months, the 40-year-old gave her followers a heartbreaking update.

Taking to Instagram, Deborah posted a picture of herself with a lengthy caption.

“The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball,” she said.

“My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at-home care, with my incredible family all around me,” she continued.

She then went on to say the focus is now to ensure that she isn’t in pain. Deborah then asked her followers to donate in support of Bowel Cancer research.

Good Morning Britain today

Since Deborah posted her heartbreaking message, she has raised over £6.2 million (and counting).

Her efforts have since led to her receiving a Damehood.

Prince William presented her with the honour at her home on Saturday. Deborah took to Instagram to share pictures from the meeting, describing herself as being “honoured”.

Today, a close friend and colleague of Deborah’s, radio presenter Lauren Mahon, appeared on GMB to speak about Deborah.

Lauren said that she was “heartbroken” knowing that Deborah will pass away. However, it wasn’t all sadness.

“What this week has done is just given us some pure joy to cling on to,” she said. “And only Deb could do that.”

Richard got emotional on the show (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain

At the end of the interview, after speaking about Deborah’s damehood and her charity work, Lauren paid tribute to her.

“I wont get cringey because I know you hate that but on national television I want to tell you that I love you very much, and we couldn’t be prouder of you,” she said in a message for Deborah.

“We love you.”

Richard also sent his own message to Deborah – and was visibly emotional when he did so.

“That’s the word isn’t it. We do love you Deborah, even those of us who’ve never met you,” he said as his voice cracked.

“We think you’re wonderful, absolutely wonderful.”

