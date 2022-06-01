Richard Madeley under fire for Tom Parker blunder during GMB interview with Max George

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley left viewers baffled with a blunder today.

Richard, 66, welcomed The Wanted singer Max George onto the show on Wednesday. He was invited to talk about his late friend and bandmate Tom Parker.

Tom tragically passed away earlier this year following a long brain tumour battle.

Despite having chatted with Max for several minutes, Richard appeared to mix their names up.

At the end of the interview, he said: “Tom, it was really good to speak to you.”

However, he quickly realised his mistake and continued: “I know you’re old friends with Tom, and it was really nice to talk to you.”

As a result, viewers took to social media to hit out at Richard for making such a blatant mistake.

One tweeted: “It was bad enough Richard Madeley constantly interrupting Max but him ending the interview with thank you for coming on Tom really is the cherry on the cake.”

Others also called out Richard for “talking over” Max during their emotional chat.

“Did Madeley just call MAX out The Wanted Tom? Honestly @GMB sort this and get him off,” ranted a second.

“He was talking over Max all the way through that interview which is rude anyway but worse as it was about his grief and mental health.”

A third said: “@GMB Can someone tell Richard to pay attention, he had just been listening to Max talk about his friend Tom for 10mins and then still calls Max, Tom. That was a car crash TV moment.”

“Richard, can you stop interrupting Max when he’s bravely sharing his grief with you. You lack empathy, style, compassion and humanism. FFS… it’s not about YOU!” shouted a fourth enraged fan.

Tom sadly died at the end of March aged 33.

Max told Richard that he was grateful to the NHS, and said Tom had received the best care from its doctors and nurses.