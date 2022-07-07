Good Morning Britain presenters Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid both had major wardrobe malfunctions last night (July 6).

The GMB pair attended the TRIC Awards on behalf of the ITV daytime show.

However, despite looking glam, both Susanna and Kate had awkward wardrobe mishaps.

Susanna – who wore a white coat dress – referenced the malfunction while on-stage collecting an award.

She told onlookers: “If you’re wondering why I’m holding onto my dress, I’ve just popped a button.”

Kate Garraway told Good Morning Britain viewers that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction last night (Credit: Splashnews)

Good Morning Britain: Susanna and Kate address wardrobe malfunctions

The bubby pair addressed their awkward moments on GMB today (July 7), where Susanna laid the blame on lockdown weight.

Susanna said: “I’m not going to speak for you, but I can’t pull off a dress like Charlotte [Hawkins], but the dress tried to take itself off me.”

Kate, who wore a pink jumpsuit, then said: “Susanna’s button popped off as she was about to go on stage to make a speech…” Susanna interjected: “The lockdown pounds.”

Susanna’s button popped off as she was about to go on stage to make a speech.

She continued: “And the back of my trousers split wide open. Poor Holly in wardrobe is trying to rectify and order flowers for the designers. But it looked great there.”

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid also suffered a wardrobe mishap at the event (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, while at the awards how Kate revealed on the red carpet that her husband, Derek Draper, is in hospital.

Speaking to The Sun, Kate said: “He’s okay, he’s back in hospital actually, so that’s a development. There we are.”

Elsewhere, Kate opened up about the state of her marriage to Derek since he fell ill with COVID-19.

She admitted that “so much has changed” since Derek’s COVID battle.

As a result, their marriage dynamic has completely transformed.

Kate revealed that she’s been having to learn for the second time how to be man and wife, despite being married for years before his illness.

Kate told Good Housekeeping: “When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus.

“In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed,” added the brave star.

