Good Morning Britain presenters: Meet the team from Piers Morgan to Kate Garraway

ITV has been airing Good Morning Britain since 2014.

The hit news show airs weekdays from 6am and explores leading new stories, debates and hot topics.

Ringing off at 9am, the show is designed to equip the British public with all they need to know before starting off their day.

But who presents GMB? And what are their areas of expertise? See below for details on all the main Good Morning Britain presenters.

GMB Presenters: Meet the team

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan on GMB (Image credit: ITV)

Has there ever been a person more synonymous with Good Morning Britain than Piers Morgan? The controversial newspaper editor turned news pundit has been hosting GMB since 2015.

Piers, 55, almost always presents alongside Susanna Reid, 49. The pair are known for their great onscreen rapport and occasional disagreements.

Piers rose to media fame through writing and editing for multiple red top tabloids. He went on to achieve US fame by winning 2008's Celebrity Apprentice.

This led to his starring role on CNN's Piers Morgan, which ran from 2011-2014. He's also served as a judge on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.

In 2020 his main roles include hosting Good Morning Britain, his Daily Mail column and hosting Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Susanna Reid

Susanna Reid has hosted GMB since 2014 (Image credit: ITV)

Often described as Piers Morgan's 'sidekick', Susanna Reid is a leading presenter and journalist. Unafraid to stand up to Piers in arguments, she's also often described as his on-screen 'wife'.

Prior to joining ITV's GMB for its 2014 launch, she worked over on BBC Breakfast. Here she presented the early morning show from 2003-2014.

She also competed in Strictly Come Dancing's eleventh series in 2013. Paired with Kevin Clifton, the pair reached runner-ups and performed at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Ben Shephard

Ben Shephard (Image credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard joined Susanna in 2014 and like her has remained as a presenter on GMB ever since. The 44-year-old's career took off back in 1998 when he began presenting The Bigger Breakfast on Channel 4.

This led to a string of presenting roles for ITV, including for the now defunct GMTV. Here he presented entertainment segments.

He went on to serve as a regular This Morning presenter up to 2014, when he took the Good Morning Britain job.

Ben still occasionally hosts This Morning in place of Phillip Schofield.

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway (Image credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway often presents alongside Ben on GMB. In addition to serving as a leading presenter she will often act as newsreader.

Kate, 53, has an ITV career that spans back to 1989. She originally worked in local television journalism for ITV News Central.

She briefly joined Sky News in 1998 before returning to GMTV Today in 2000.

She went on to co-host Daybreak up until it was cancelled in 2014 and replaced with Good Morning Britain.

Joining the GMB team she is known for having a particularly close bond with Ben Shephard - whom she'd previously worked with on GMTV.

Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte Hawkins (Image credit: ITV)

Charlotte Hawkins often presents alongside Kate and Ben on GMB.

The journalist and newsreader, 45, worked for Sky's Sunrise and Five News prior to her move to Good Morning Britain.

Joining the team in 2015, she primarily serves as a newsreader and as a presenter in lead presenters' absences.

In addition to her GMB duties, she also hosts a Sunday afternoon show every week on Classic FM.

Sean Fletcher

Sean Fletcher (Image credit: ITV)

Sean Fletcher , 46, is an American-British presenter who has served as a sports presenter and correspondent on GMB since 2014.

He's also a regular CountryFile presenter and presents the weekly show Sunday Morning Live.

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford (Image credit: ITV)

Alex Beresford , 39, serves as one of GMB's main weather reporters.

He is known to present both in studio and out on location.

He competed in Dancing on Ice 2018, and was the seventh celebrity to be voted out.

Laura Tobin

Laura Tobin (Image credit: ITV)

Laura Tobin , 38, is a meteorologist and weather presenter. Originally working for the BBC, she joined ITV's Daybreak back in 2012.

She currently presents the weather bulletins for Good Morning Britain.

Ranvir Singh

Ranvir Singh (Image credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh , 42, started out her broadcast journalism career for the BBC.

She switched over to ITV in 2012. Here she has served as a newspaper reviewer on This Morning, co-hosted The Martin Lewis Money Show and then joined GMB.

Joining GMB in 2014, she has served as a live news reporter and as a presenter. She now serves as the show's political editor.

Richard Arnold

Richard Arnold (Image credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary Jones

Hilary Jones (Image credit: ITV)

Richard Arnold , 50, has served as GMB's entertainment editor since it back in 2014. He interviews some of the biggest celebrities around the world for the ITV show. Dr Hilary Jones , gained fame on Daybreak before switching over to GMB when it launched.

Regarded as a leading health expert in the UK, he has becoming particularly popular with viewers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis (Image credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis , 48, is the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com and is a financial journalist.

He serves as a financial expert on GMB.

Andi Peters

Andi Peters (Image credit: ITV)

Andi Peters , 49, is a presenter, voice actor and journalist.

He gained initial fame on Live & Kicking and went on to present on GMTV, Dancing on Ice: Extra and of course GMB.

On Good Morning Britain he primarily presents competitions. He also presents competitions on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeover.

Keep up to date on the latest entertainment news and gossip on @EntertainmentDailyFix.