Piers Morgan took aim at co-star Ben Shephard live on air today (November 6).

The controversial Good Morning Britain host, 55, teased his fellow telly star with a pretty cruel jibe about his height.

Piers remarked during Thursday’s show that his mother had brought up camera angles with him. He explained to GMB viewers that she claimed the way the show is filmed may not be faithful to reality.

That’s because she thinks the cameras make it look like Piers is a similar height to Susanna Reid.

Piers Morgan took aim at Ben Shephard earlier today (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

What did Piers Morgan say about Ben Shephard?

The subject came up again in today’s airing of the show as Susanna pursued Piers’ mother’s point.

Susanna joked that she is taller than her fellow anchor even before camera angles come into play and chuckled: “Your mum won’t be happy this morning.”

That’s not right. They’re putting me on Ben Shephard height!

However, Piers deflected the comment by bringing their GMB colleague Ben, 45, into the discussion.

Piers indicated the only reason he may appear shorter than usual was due to arrangements for Ben.

He then cheekily suggested that the height settings on his seat had been fiddled with.

Taking aim at Tipping Point host Ben, Piers jibed: “That’s not right. They’re putting me on Ben Shephard height!”

Who’s been sitting in Piers’ chair? (Credit: GMB YouTube)

‘Alpha male superiority’

Susanna, however, hit back by poking fun at Piers’ fragility.

“Is that better?” she asked.

“Do you feel your alpha male superiority is restored?”

Piers then went on to take a sly dig at Ben’s ability to hold himself and suggested his regular stand-in is too short to have much “swagger”.

Poor Ben Shephard became a target for Piers (Credit: YouTube)

Ben, who appears to have been active on social media today, is yet to react.

Frequent Twitter user Piers doesn’t seem to have pursued the matter on his platforms either.

According to reports, Piers is around 6ft tall and Ben is believed to be 5ft 10 and a half.

Back in 2016, GMB star Kate Garraway revealed a trick Ben has previously used to “boost” his presence.

She shared a snap on social media showing him sitting on TWO pillows on the show’s set.

Kate joked of her fellow presenter’s attempt to get some “extra inches”: “Just call him Two Cushion Ben!”

